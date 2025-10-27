Indiana Foster Care Nonprofit Expands to New States

Source: Foster Success / Foster Success

INDIANAPOLIS—An Indiana-based nonprofit known for helping young people transition out of foster care, Foster Success, is expanding its successful model nationwide. Leaders assure that this growth will not only benefit youth in new states but will also strengthen support for young people right here in Indiana.

A Lifeline for Transitioning Youth

Foster Success is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to guiding teens and young adults (ages 14-26) as they transition out of the foster care system toward lifelong success.

The organization’s core mission is to ensure that these young individuals are educated, housed, financially stable, employed, and connected to a reliable support system by their 26th birthday.

“For young people transitioning out of foster care, the road to adulthood can be tough to navigate. That’s where Foster Success comes in, and now, its impact is growing,” said Maggie Stevens, President and CEO of Foster Success who recently spoke to WISH-TV in Indianapolis.

Expanding Reach, Proven Impact

Foster Success is now taking its model to new states, including Ohio, Arizona, and Maryland.

“We look forward to supporting young people in additional states, but taking our work here in Indiana, growing it to a national space is really exciting,” Stevens stated. She noted that programs in these new states specifically sought out Foster Success’s model. “Whether it’s helping young people get their college degrees, get their first job, get their first car, our team and partners here in Indiana have built some solid models for Indiana’s older foster youth.”

The organization’s latest impact report highlights its effectiveness:

It helped more than 1,800 young people in the past year.

Youth who participate in the program are 3.5 times more likely to earn a degree or credential than the national average for foster youth.

Core Program Areas

Foster Success provides crucial support across five key program areas:

Financial Empowerment: To build money management skills and financial stability.

Educational Success: To help young adults achieve their academic goals.

Work Readiness: To prepare them for employment and career development.

Youth Engagement: To foster a sense of community and active participation.

Health and Well Being: To support their overall physical and mental health.

National Growth Means Local Gain

Even as the organization’s national footprint grows, its leaders stress that Hoosier youth remain at the center of their work and will benefit directly from the expansion.

“We have learned and improved some of our own systems,” Stevens explained. “We’ve changed some of our technology, because we saw they had some really good platforms. So, we brought those in… We are always learning from staff and students in those states. Not only can we take our learning from here in Indiana over the last decade plus, but we can learn from these other states and bring that back to strengthen our work in Indiana.”

Indiana youth will now gain access to new partnerships, research, and funding opportunities generated through the expanded network.

Stevens underscored the fundamental need for all young people transitioning out of care: “People and that safety net are the most important things that young people need, wherever they are aging out of foster care.”

In Indiana, approximately 500 young people turn 18 in foster care every year. Stevens noted that about half opt to extend foster care, which makes them more likely to achieve degrees or find stable housing—outcomes the organization strives to ensure for all participants.