Indianapolis-Area Trick or Treat Times 2025

As ghosts, goblins, and superheroes prepare to hit the streets in search of candy, it's important to know the official times for your area.

Published on October 23, 2025

Children, happy and candy at door on halloween for tradition, costume and trick or treat. Holiday, neighborhood kids and excited with bucket at house for sweets collection, dress up and celebration
Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Indianapolis-Area Trick Or Treat Times 2025

It’s that spooky time of year again!

Halloween is just around the corner, and neighborhoods across Indianapolis and surrounding towns are getting ready for a night of creative costumes, festive decorations, and, of course, trick-or-treating.

Planning ahead ensures everyone can have a safe, fun, and successful Halloween night.

To help you make the most of the evening, we’ve gathered the designated trick-or-treating hours for communities throughout the Indianapolis area.

Find your neighborhood below to see when the candy collecting can officially begin!

  • Anderson 5:30-8 p.m.
  • Arcadia 6-8 p.m.
  • Avon 6-9 p.m.
  • Bargersville 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Beech Grove 5:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Brownsburg 5-9 p.m.
  • Carmel 5-8 p.m.
  • Cicero 6-9 p.m.
  • Clermont* 6-8 p.m.
  • Columbus 5:30-8:00 p.m.
  • Crawfordsville* 5:30-8:00 p.m.
  • Daleville* 6-8 p.m.
  • Danville 5:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Edinburgh 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Fishers 5:30-8 p.m.
  • Franklin 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Fortville 5:30-8:30 p.m.
  • Greenfield* 5-8 p.m.
  • Greenwood 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Greensburg 5-8 p.m.
  • Indianapolis 6-8 p.m.
  • IFD Stations across Indy 6-8 p.m.
  • Knightstown* 5-8 p.m.
  • Kokomo 5-9 p.m.
  • Lawrence 6-8 p.m.
  • Lebanon 6-9 p.m.
  • McCordsville 5:30-8:30 p.m.
  • New Castle* 5-8 p.m.
  • New Palestine 5-8 p.m.
  • New Whiteland 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Noblesville 5:30-8 p.m.
  • Pendleton 6-9 p.m.
  • Plainfield 6-9 p.m.
  • Shelbyville* 6-8 p.m.
  • Sheridan 6-9 p.m.
  • Speedway 6-8 p.m.
  • Tipton (October 30 & 31) 5-8 p.m.
  • Trafalgar 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Westfield 5-8 p.m.
  • Whiteland 6-8:30 p.m.
  • Whitestown 6-9 p.m.
  • Zionsville 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Happy Trick-or-treating!

