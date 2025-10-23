Indianapolis-Area Trick or Treat Times 2025
Indianapolis-Area Trick Or Treat Times 2025
It’s that spooky time of year again!
Halloween is just around the corner, and neighborhoods across Indianapolis and surrounding towns are getting ready for a night of creative costumes, festive decorations, and, of course, trick-or-treating.
As ghosts, goblins, and superheroes prepare to hit the streets in search of candy, it’s important to know the official times for your area.
Planning ahead ensures everyone can have a safe, fun, and successful Halloween night.
To help you make the most of the evening, we’ve gathered the designated trick-or-treating hours for communities throughout the Indianapolis area.
RELATED | 25 Last-Minute Couples Costumes
Find your neighborhood below to see when the candy collecting can officially begin!
- Anderson 5:30-8 p.m.
- Arcadia 6-8 p.m.
- Avon 6-9 p.m.
- Bargersville 6-8:30 p.m.
- Beech Grove 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Brownsburg 5-9 p.m.
- Carmel 5-8 p.m.
- Cicero 6-9 p.m.
- Clermont* 6-8 p.m.
- Columbus 5:30-8:00 p.m.
- Crawfordsville* 5:30-8:00 p.m.
- Daleville* 6-8 p.m.
- Danville 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Edinburgh 6-8:30 p.m.
- Fishers 5:30-8 p.m.
- Franklin 6-8:30 p.m.
- Fortville 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Greenfield* 5-8 p.m.
- Greenwood 6-8:30 p.m.
- Greensburg 5-8 p.m.
- Indianapolis 6-8 p.m.
- IFD Stations across Indy 6-8 p.m.
- Knightstown* 5-8 p.m.
- Kokomo 5-9 p.m.
- Lawrence 6-8 p.m.
- Lebanon 6-9 p.m.
- McCordsville 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- New Castle* 5-8 p.m.
- New Palestine 5-8 p.m.
- New Whiteland 6-8:30 p.m.
- Noblesville 5:30-8 p.m.
- Pendleton 6-9 p.m.
- Plainfield 6-9 p.m.
- Shelbyville* 6-8 p.m.
- Sheridan 6-9 p.m.
- Speedway 6-8 p.m.
- Tipton (October 30 & 31) 5-8 p.m.
- Trafalgar 6-8:30 p.m.
- Westfield 5-8 p.m.
- Whiteland 6-8:30 p.m.
- Whitestown 6-9 p.m.
- Zionsville 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Happy Trick-or-treating!
- Hamilton County Opens New Crisis Center
- Nickel Plate Trail Adds Over 10-mile Connection in Indianapolis
- Commission Meets for First Time to Discuss Possibility of Illinois Counties Being Absorbed by Indiana
- Draft Plan: Trust, Morale Top IMPD Concerns
- Indianapolis Mayor Asked to Not Attend Irvington Halloween Festival