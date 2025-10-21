Source: Graphic by Radio One Staff / other 25 Last-Minute Couples Costumes Halloween always sneaks up on us — one minute it’s pumpkin spice season, the next you’re frantically digging through your closet for something that says “creative,” not “I gave up.” The good news? You and yours don’t need to spend weeks planning to pull off a great couples costume. Related: 20 Country Music Halloween Costume Ideas With a little imagination (and maybe a trip to the dollar store, or your former Circuit City-turned Spirit of Halloween store), you can turn everyday items into something that’s funny, cute, or totally Instagram-worthy. Whether you’re headed to a house party, a honky-tonk Halloween bash, or just passing out candy at home, these quick and easy ideas are perfect for last-minute planners. From iconic duos in music and movies to simple twists on classic themes, here are 25 last-minute couples costumes that’ll make sure you both show up looking like a perfect pair — even if you only decided an hour before the party. 25 Last-Minute Couples Costumes was originally published on 93qcountry.com

1. Hank & Peggy ('King of the Hill') Assembling the costumes for the iconic cartoon couple from King of the Hill shouldn't be too difficult; just grab the right clothes and some glasses!

2. George Strait & 'Amarillo by Morning' Source: Graphic by Radio One Staff / other Recreate one of George Strait's classic hits with a Resistol hat, Justin boots, and a western fit, while your partner can grab a t-shirt with the song title or dress like a sun or sunrise.

3. Lightning & Thunder Source: Graphic by Radio One Staff / other There's many different ways to pull of this theme, which could include taping construction paper shapes to your clothing.

4. Power Couple Source: Graphic by Radio One Staff / Radio One A fun play on a common term, grab some fake (or very light) weights, and wear your best matching workout gear!

5. Chuck & Wilson ('Cast Away') This can be a fun couples costume for a couple expecting!

6. Sun & Moon There are many ways to pull off this look, so get creative!

7. Marty & Doc Brown ('Back to the Future') Source: Graphic by Radio One Staff / other If you can find a denim button-up and a red puffer vest, then you're in business! A white wig and lab coat/button-up shirt are essential as well.

8. Harry & Lloyd ('Dumb & Dumber') You can pull off the classic Harry and Lloyd look as the characters appear throughout the movie, but if you have enough time before Halloween, it may be worth splurging on a costume set to pull off this iconic look!

9. Pac-Man & Blinky He can be Pac-Man and she can be Blinky, or she can be Mrs. Pac-Man and he can be Blinky … or combine and mix and match any way that works for you!

10. Cowboy & Cowgirl You can pull out your typical rodeo attire if you're in a pinch to pull off the cowboy and cowgirl look, or you can have a little fun with a Dallas Cowgirls-inspired fit.

11. Kate & Tyler ('Twisters') A red button-down shirt, blue jeans, boots and a straw hat can easily pull off Tyler's look. For Kate, there's a few options, including her button-down white and blue shirt from some of her earlier scenes, or her red tank top look during Twisters' climax.

12. Dr. Alan Grant & Dr. Ellie Sattler ('Jurassic Park') The iconic couple from the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchise. A light blue button-down shirt, hat, bandana, aviators and khaki pants can complete a look for Dr. Alan Grant, while a pink button-down shirt, jean shorts and a blue undershirt can complete the look for Dr. Ellie Sattler.

13. Astronaut & Alien Perfect for a Halloween party in Houston, this couples costume can go in many different creative directions.

14. Wayne & Garth ('Wayne's World') Dress as the two biggest classic rock fans in cinema history! Bonus points if you can track down a Wayne's World hat and that "Aero Force One" Aerosmith t-shirt to complete the look.

15. The Birds & The Bees A fun and more on-the-nose twist on the "birds and the bees" phrase; someone dress like a bird, and the other like a bee.

16. Hunter & Deer Pull out your fall camo attire, and orange vest and maybe a hat too. As for the dear, anything brown or made of deerskin should work, along with some face paint and maybe some antlers too!

17. Jack & Coke The easiest way to achieve this look, if pressed for time, is a Jack Daniels t-shirt and a Coca-Cola one too. You can keep it as simple as that, or go as far as building or buying bottle-shaped costumes.

18. Salt & Pepper Source: Graphic by Radio One Staff / other Another quick costume that can be pulled off in a pinch (of salt).

19. Ron & Veronica ('Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy') Stay classy on Halloween night by you and your boo dressing as the iconic Channel 4 News desk duo.

20. Axl & Slash Source: Stefano Guidi / Getty One of the most iconic duos in rock history, Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose and Slash can be dressed down with some wigs, bandanas and GNR t-shirts, or go all-out by recreating some of their iconic onstage looks from the '80s and '90s.

21. Bob Ross & Canvas Bob Ross should be the easiest part of this costume couple to complete, but the canvas part can be the one where you can get a bit more creative.

22. Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Dress as the newly engaged Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. If you have the time and funds to track down Kelce's iconic 87 jersey for a more authentic look, then great! Otherwise there's a few ways to portray the NFL tight end. As for Taylor, you might as well pick from one of her many eras.

23. Napoleon & Deb ('Napoleon Dynamite') Both of these looks can be almost entirely pulled off by what's in your closet, but a wig, glasses, Moon Boots and a "Vote for Pedro" shirt may be a bit more difficult to track down for a more authentic look. If Meg isn't as interesting for the couple, she can be substituted by Napoleon's best friend, Pedro.

24. Maverick & Goose ('Top Gun') Pick up a couple of flight suits from your local Halloween shop, and you're welcome to on your way to recreating the iconic duo from Top Gun. Aviators and Goose's mustache are a must.