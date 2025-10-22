Inflation Keeping Many Americans From Buying New iPhones

Diminishing battery? Outdated features? Old Camera? Despite these, many Americans are still holding onto their old iPhones.

Buying the newest iPhone isn’t as easy a choice right now. With prices rising and inflation still biting, many Americans say they’re skipping an upgrade.

A new survey from WalletHub found that 59% of people plan to hold off on buying a new phone because of tariffs and inflation. For those who do want the latest model, prices can top $1,100, depending on the features.

Some consumers turn to financing to spread out the high cost. Still, experts say the price tag is giving people pause.

The survey revealed:

59% blame inflation and tariffs for delaying phone upgrades.

blame inflation and tariffs for delaying phone upgrades. Nearly 90% think iPhones cost too much.

think iPhones cost too much. Over 25% believe taking on debt for a new phone is worth it.

believe taking on debt for a new phone is worth it. 61% say cell phone plans are unfairly priced.

say cell phone plans are unfairly priced. 70% trust human experts more than AI to find the best deals.

“When day-to-day costs are already high, it’s hard for people to justify spending that much on a new phone,” said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. “Nearly 9 in 10 Americans think iPhones are overpriced, and companies may need to lower prices or make bigger changes between models to attract buyers.”

With inflation straining budgets and upgrade hype fading, many consumers seem ready to hold onto their current phones a little longer.