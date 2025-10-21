Listen Live
Trump’s “Danger Zone” Poop Video Puts Loggins in Crappy Mood

Singer Kenny Loggins says he didn’t authorize his hit “Danger Zone” for use in Trump's AI video featuring the President dropping what appears to be fecal matter on 'No Kings' protestors.

Published on October 21, 2025

Kenny Loggins In Concert - Austin, TX
Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Recently, President Trump shared an AI-generated video on Truth Social showing himself flying over the recent “No Kings” protests and appearing to drop what looks like feces onto the demonstrators. The clip was set to Kenny Loggins’ hit song “Danger Zone” from Top Gun. After hearing about the video, Loggins made it clear he’s not happy about his music being used.

“This is an unauthorized use of my performance of ‘Danger Zone.’ Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately,” the musician told NPR.

Loggins continued, “I can’t imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us. Too many people are trying to tear us apart, and we need to find new ways to come together. We’re all Americans, and we’re all patriotic. There is no ‘us and them’ – that’s not who we are, nor is it what we should be. It’s all of us. We’re in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us.”

The video was released amid nationwide demonstrations against Trump’s policies.

As for what the President is shown dropping on the protesters, outlets have described it in various ways. NPR called it “sludgy brown material,” while The Guardian referred to it as “sludge.” 404 Media was more blunt: “It’s poop, ok? It’s shit. It’s diarrhea, and in reposting it, it’s clear enough to me that Trump is fantasizing about doing a carpet-bomb dookie on the people he put his hand on a bible and swore to serve nine months ago.” Politico labeled it a “poop-bombing” video. However it’s described, the imagery is unpleasant—and Loggins wants nothing to do with it.

This incident follows a familiar pattern of the Trump team using creative works from musicians and celebrities without their approval, often prompting public backlash. Recently, comedian Theo Von asked the Department of Homeland Security to remove a clip of him from a pro-deportation video. Loggins now joins a growing list of artists—including ABBA, The Rolling Stones, and The Village People—who have requested that Trump stop using their music.

Loggins did not immediately respond to further requests for comment.

The White House, however, replied with a meme: a screenshot from Top Gun bearing the caption, “I FEEL THE NEED FOR SPEED,” a nod to the film’s iconic line.

