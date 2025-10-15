Listen Live
Homan Backs Fairness Act in Statehouse Visit

The Fairness Act passed the Indiana House in the last session but did not move forward in the Senate.

Published on October 15, 2025

Border Czar Tom Homan Speaks To Press At White House
Source: Win McNamee / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Lawmakers and state officials gathered at the Statehouse on Tuesday to discuss immigration enforcement and the proposed Fairness Act, a bill that would give the state more authority to penalize businesses that hire undocumented workers and require cooperation with federal immigration detainers.

The event was hosted by Attorney General Todd Rokita and featured remarks from Tom Homan, President Trump’s Border Czar.

“I’m not saying every illegal alien is a public safety threat, but many are,” Homan said. “Every public safety threat we remove makes your neighborhood safer.”

Rokita said Indiana has tools it is not using. “There are actions we can take, and there are actions we should be taking,” he said. “It is vital that we support the rule of law.”

The Fairness Act passed the Indiana House in the last session but did not move forward in the Senate. Rokita said Senate Judiciary Chair Liz Brown was a key reason it stalled. Brown later met privately with Homan and several Republican lawmakers.

Governor Mike Braun encouraged lawmakers to revive the bill. “Let’s get it over the finish line this time,” he said. “Hoosiers deserve it.”

Rokita said the bill would require local law enforcement to honor ICE detainers. “Cooperation with ICE should be part of everyday police work,” he said.

Homan said he supports the bill and offered assistance. “I think it’s a good piece of legislation. Anything I or the White House can do to help,” he said.

The event follows recent changes that allow ICE detainees to be housed at the Miami Correctional Facility.

