House Republicans Say Taiwan Crop Deal Will Boost Hoosier Agriculture

Source: (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

STATEWIDE — Indiana Republicans are touting a recently signed deal with Taiwan as one that keeps the state towards the top in agriculture and crop production across the globe.

Taiwan recently signed two letters of intent with both the Indiana Corn Marketing Council and the Indiana Soybean Alliance to purchase up to $6.4 billion worth of U.S. corn and soybeans over the next four years. The east Asia country plans to buy nearly $2.12 billion in U.S. corn and corn products and between $3.44 billion and $4.2 billion in U.S. soybeans and soybean products from 2026 to 2029.

The letters of intent were announced during a ceremonial signing late last month with Taiwan officials, Gov. Mike Braun, Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb. The deal was signed at the Indiana Statehouse during the Taiwan Agricultural Trade Goodwill Mission.

State Representative Beau Baird of Greencastle believes this deal will benefit Hoosier farmers and the state’s economy overall.

“This agreement is a win for Hoosier farmers and a reminder of how vital agricultural exports are to Indiana’s economy,” Rep. Baird said. “Taiwan’s commitment to purchasing Indiana grown corn and soybeans strengthens a reliable partnership, while ensuring our farmers have stable markets for the crops that they work so tirelessly to produce.”

State Representative Mike Aylesworth of Hebron, who chairs the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee, says this deal proves how significant the agricultural industry is to Indiana and to feeding the world.

“Indiana remains a leader in agriculture thanks to the hard work of Hoosier farmers and their families,” said Rep. Aylesworth. “This partnership with Taiwan is a testament to our state’s rich agricultural history and role on the world stage.”

Kendell Culp, a State Representative from Rensselaer, says he’s happy about the deal and wants to see it pay off for Hoosiers, calling agriculture “the backbone of our state.”

“As a farmer and vice chair of the House Environmental Affairs Committee, I’m excited to see this partnership with Taiwan to boost our economic growth and support our Hoosier corn and soybean farmers.”