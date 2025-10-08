Source: OLIVER CONTRERAS / Getty

Tommy Pigott on the Government Shutdown’s Global Impact

The ongoing government shutdown is causing more than just domestic disruption; it’s actively undermining America’s position on the world stage.

In a recent interview on the Hammer & Nigel show, Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the State Department, detailed how the shutdown directly affects foreign policy and international diplomacy.

Pigott explained that while critical missions and essential services like passport processing continue, the shutdown has forced a halt to much of the State Department’s “proactive diplomacy.”

This means fewer opportunities to host events, conduct outreach, and engage in the behind-the-scenes work that builds relationships and solves problems globally.

With many staff members furloughed, the capacity to advance American interests and “move the ball forward” is significantly reduced.

The timing of the shutdown is particularly damaging, coming just as the Trump administration was making progress on key initiatives, including a historic peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Pigott emphasized the irony that while President Trump is criticized for undermining foreign policy, it is the shutdown—which he attributes to Democrats blocking a continuing resolution—that truly damages international confidence in the U.S.

Pigott reassured listeners that the country remains secure and that critical functions are operational.

However, he stressed that the shutdown sends a negative message to allies and adversaries alike.

It creates an impression of instability and hampers the day-to-day diplomatic efforts that are crucial for maintaining peace and projecting strength.

According to Pigott, the administration stands ready to sign a resolution to end the stalemate, but the political impasse is causing tangible harm to the nation’s international standing.