Listen Live
Local

Combine Fire, Explosion Injures Hancock County Firefighters

Combine Fire, Explosion Injures Hancock County Volunteer Firefighters

Three volunteer firefighters in Hancock County were injured Thursday night after a combine on fire had one of its tires explode.

Published on October 3, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

combine fire
Source: John Collins / Charlottesville Volunteer Fire Department

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Three volunteer firefighters in Hancock County were injured Thursday night after a combine caught on fire and one of its tires exploded.

Crews with the Charlottesville Volunteer Fire Department first responded to the report of a combine on fire at the intersection of Grandison Rd and 250 North. After seeing heavy black smoke rising up, a request for assistance was immediately made to the Wilkinson Volunteer Fire Department.

When crews got to the combine and started pulling hoses from the truck, one of the tires on the combine suddenly exploded. The blast knocked two firefighters to the ground and shrapnel hit another one in the foot.

According to Charlottesville Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Collins, one firefighter was taken to Hancock Regional Hospital by a Shirley Volunteer Fire Department ambulance with minor injuries. Another firefighter got medical treatment later and a third was treated at the scene.

Both firefighters who went to the hospital have since been released.

“This incident is a powerful reminder that emergency scenes are unpredictable and even routine calls can change in an instant,” Collins said. “We’re incredibly grateful for the dedication and bravery of our volunteers who put themselves at risk to protect our community.”

It’s unknown how the combine caught on fire.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
One America
Local

Safety Concerns Close OneAmerica Offices in Indy

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Governor Braun Call The Special Session And Redistrict

IMPD Chief Chris Bailey
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Violence In Indianapolis: 5 Dead In 16 Hours

Police lights
Local

Police Say “Unverified Threat” was Made on Westfield High School

Bills in high denominations
Local

Applications Being Accepted for Housing Program in Indiana

Police lights
Local

Suspect Arrested, Woman Identified in Fatal Indy East Side Shooting

Courtney Boose
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Indianapolis Makes National News For All The Wrong Reasons

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close