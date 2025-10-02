Source: Jeremy Hogan / Getty

Rick Snyder Discusses Indianapolis’ Deadly Violence Surge With Hammer & Nigel

Rick Snyder, President of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 86, recently joined the Hammer and Nigel Show to address the alarming rise in violence in Indianapolis.

Over a 24-hour period, the city experienced nine shootings, one stabbing, and five homicides, highlighting a troubling trend despite claims from leaders that crime is decreasing.

Snyder criticized the disconnect between official statistics and the lived reality of residents, noting that Indianapolis averages a homicide every 53 hours and surpasses Chicago in per capita homicides by over 10%.

He emphasized that while police officers continue to perform their duties under challenging circumstances, systemic issues within the criminal justice system, including lenient prosecutions and downgraded charges, undermine public safety.

One striking example Snyder shared involved a suspect with 99 prior arrests who was charged with attempted murder, only to have the charge reduced to aggravated battery.

This pattern, he argued, reflects a failure of the justice system to hold repeat offenders accountable, leaving communities vulnerable.

Snyder also highlighted the resilience of Indianapolis police officers, who face daily threats yet remain committed to protecting the city.

He called for greater accountability from prosecutors and judges, urging them to prioritize justice and public safety.

In addition to discussing violence, Snyder shared a heartwarming account of his recent trip to North Carolina, where he supported hurricane recovery efforts.

He praised the community’s resilience and expressed gratitude for the support from Indianapolis residents.

Snyder’s message was clear: while Indianapolis faces significant challenges, addressing systemic failures and supporting law enforcement are critical steps toward restoring safety and trust in the community.