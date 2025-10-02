Indy Leaders Outraged With Man Arrested Over 90 Times

Courtney Boose (Lawrence Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS — A man recently arrested for attempted murder in Indianapolis has nearly 100 prior arrests.

Courtney Boose, 41, was arrested after police say he stabbed a 69-year-old man at a gas station in Lawrence earlier this week. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and is still in recovery.

Court documents say Boose refused to comply with officers and tried to leave the gas station after being identified as the suspect in the stabbing. An officer ended up using a taser on Boose and then handcuffed him.

Boose is being held at the Marion County Jail on a $50,000 bond. An initial hearing is scheduled for Thursday, October 2.

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Boose’s arrest has caught the attention of many local and state leaders including Indianapolis FOP President Rick Snyder. He’s wondering how this career criminal is let back out on the streets time and time again.

“We’re really confronted by our after the fact, ‘Billy Badass’ prosecutor and our ‘woke, broke’ criminal justice system,” Snyder told “The Hammer and Nigel Show” on Wednesday.

Shocked, Snyder said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears has already downgraded the charge for Boose to aggravated battery.

“That means this case, without even taking it’s first breath in the court system, has automatically been downgraded and reduced, cutting the possible sentencing range from an attempted murder at 20 to 40 years of imprisonment, all the way down to three years to 16 years,” said Snyder.

Previous charges against Boose include trespassing, theft, battery, and drug crimes. The vast majority of the cases were either dismissed or had a plea deal.

Records also show that Boose has never served time in prison.

“What’s the number of times where somebody in a black robe says “you know what, I don’t think this guy is getting it,'” Snyder asked.

According to Snyder, Indianapolis is averaging a homicide every 53 hours. That outpaces homicides in Chicago by about 10 percent.

In a 24-hour period from Tuesday morning to Wednesday, five people were killed after nine people were shot and one person was stabbed around Indianapolis.

“The daily headlines show that mass shootings, mass murders and mass carnage keep going up,” Snyder added. “This shows the devaluing of the sanctity of life here in our capital city.”