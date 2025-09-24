FOP President Calls for Hoosier Justice Reforms

Source: Rick Snyder / Rick Snyder

INDIANAPOLIS — Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) President Rick Snyder is renewing his call for changes to Marion County’s criminal justice system after news that a man charged with multiple counts of attempted murder had prior contact with the county prosecutor’s office—but was still released.

On Tuesday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against 21-year-old Carlos Contreras in connection with a September 20 shooting. Contreras had been out on a Diversion Agreement for a previous resisting-arrest case.

“This is bigger than just Indianapolis,” Snyder said. “We’re seeing these same issues spill over into cities and towns across the state.”

He pointed to recent violent incidents involving officers in Evansville, Fort Wayne, and Indianapolis as signs of a growing statewide problem, calling the state’s capital a “barometer” for the rest of Indiana.

“Your criminal justice system has been hijacked,” Snyder said. “Hijacked by so-called reforms that have done nothing but deform the system of justice Hoosiers expect—equal protection under the law.”

Snyder stressed that the problem isn’t law enforcement, but a justice system that doesn’t always follow through after arrests.

“The cops aren’t your problem,” he said. “Chief Chris Bailey just confirmed that on Hammer and Nigel yesterday—officers are still doing their jobs, taking risks, making arrests. The rest of the system needs to do theirs, including the prosecutor and the courts.”

Instead of creating a special police district downtown, Snyder suggested the state consider a special prosecuting district in Indianapolis.

“What we told lawmakers at the Statehouse is this: Instead of focusing on a special policing district, maybe we need a special prosecuting district for the capital city,” he said. “That would allow another prosecutor to step in and handle these cases.”

Snyder called on Governor Mike Braun and state judicial leaders to take immediate action.

“The governor needs to have tough conversations with the judiciary at the state level, including the Indiana Supreme Court, which oversees local courts,” he said.

He also criticized recent justice reforms for focusing on criminal defendants at the expense of victims’ rights and public safety.

“There’s more emphasis on criminal offenders than on victims,” Snyder said. “And people across the state should care—even if they don’t live in Indianapolis—because this is your capital city. As it goes, so goes the rest of the state.”

Snyder warned that without swift action, violence will continue to spread.

“We’ve been warning for five years that these issues would expand into medium-sized cities. Unfortunately, we’re now seeing that happen.”

He also cited national data highlighting the dangers officers face daily.

“An officer is shot in the line of duty every 22 to 26 hours. One dies in the line of duty every two days,” Snyder said. “It’s a very dangerous profession. But people need to know: these men and women are standing the line on your behalf.”