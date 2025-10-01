Listen Live
National

Hoosier Leaders React as Federal Government Shuts Down

Senate Democrats are expected to vote on the CR again Wednesday, with additional votes anticipated throughout the week

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Federal Government Shuts Down After Congress Fails To Pass Funding Bill
Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty

WASHINGTON — The U.S. federal government entered a partial shutdown early Wednesday after Congress failed to pass a funding bill before the midnight deadline. The impasse stems from disagreements between Senate Democrats and Republicans over a short-term funding measure.

Senate Republicans had proposed a continuing resolution (CR) to extend fiscal year 2025 funding levels through November 21. The bill passed the House on September 19, largely along party lines, but was blocked in the Senate by Democrats who objected to being excluded from negotiations.

Senator Jim Banks commented on the situation, stating, “The Democrats own a shutdown. Here is Axios 20 days ago saying Democrats are embracing ‘shutdowns’ and that ‘a shutdown fight might be the only action that appeases their deeply unsatisfied party base.’”

Senate Democrats are expected to vote on the CR again Wednesday, with additional votes anticipated throughout the week. The goal is to either reach a bipartisan agreement or compel Democrats to accept the GOP-backed resolution.

House Republicans have remained away from Washington, aiming to pressure the Senate to act on their version of the bill. In contrast, House Democrats returned to Capitol Hill to emphasize their engagement in the process.

Congressman André Carson noted the disparity in attendance: “The House floor today. On the Democratic side, seats are filled. On the Republican side – empty. Government funding expires at midnight. Republicans didn’t even show up to work.”

Senator Todd Young urged cooperation to avoid further disruption: “The majority of Americans don’t want a government shutdown. I urge Senate Democrats to vote for a clean funding bill and keep the federal government open.”

The shutdown affects various federal operations and services, with further developments expected as negotiations continue.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Governor Braun Call The Special Session And Redistrict

One America
Local

Safety Concerns Close OneAmerica Offices in Indy

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local

Former Brown County Surveyor Arrested, Accused of Misconduct and Fraud

Police lights
Local

Police Say “Unverified Threat” was Made on Westfield High School

Police lights
Local

Suspect Arrested, Woman Identified in Fatal Indy East Side Shooting

Brittany Fortinberry Mugshot
Local News

47 Charges for Ex-Martinsville Teacher After New Victim Comes Forward

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Local

Man and Wife Dead After Shooting, Police Chase in Indy

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close