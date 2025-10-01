Hoosier Leaders React as Federal Government Shuts Down

Source: Kent Nishimura / Getty

WASHINGTON — The U.S. federal government entered a partial shutdown early Wednesday after Congress failed to pass a funding bill before the midnight deadline. The impasse stems from disagreements between Senate Democrats and Republicans over a short-term funding measure.

Senate Republicans had proposed a continuing resolution (CR) to extend fiscal year 2025 funding levels through November 21. The bill passed the House on September 19, largely along party lines, but was blocked in the Senate by Democrats who objected to being excluded from negotiations.

Senator Jim Banks commented on the situation, stating, “The Democrats own a shutdown. Here is Axios 20 days ago saying Democrats are embracing ‘shutdowns’ and that ‘a shutdown fight might be the only action that appeases their deeply unsatisfied party base.’”

Senate Democrats are expected to vote on the CR again Wednesday, with additional votes anticipated throughout the week. The goal is to either reach a bipartisan agreement or compel Democrats to accept the GOP-backed resolution.

House Republicans have remained away from Washington, aiming to pressure the Senate to act on their version of the bill. In contrast, House Democrats returned to Capitol Hill to emphasize their engagement in the process.

Congressman André Carson noted the disparity in attendance: “The House floor today. On the Democratic side, seats are filled. On the Republican side – empty. Government funding expires at midnight. Republicans didn’t even show up to work.”

Senator Todd Young urged cooperation to avoid further disruption: “The majority of Americans don’t want a government shutdown. I urge Senate Democrats to vote for a clean funding bill and keep the federal government open.”

The shutdown affects various federal operations and services, with further developments expected as negotiations continue.