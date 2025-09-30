NCAA Moving 2028 Women’s Final Four to Lucas Oil Stadium

Jason Clark

INDIANAPOLIS–The 2028 Women’s Basketball Final Four will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The NCAA’s Division I women’s basketball committee says moving the Final Four from Gainbridge Fieldhouse to Lucas Oil is being done to accommodate the growing fan interest.

The change will add about 13,000 seats, allowing for more access for fans and reflecting the sport’s continued growth. The Division II and III championships will also be hosted in Indianapolis during Final Four weekend. Those are scheduled for March 31 and April 2, 2028.

This will also be the first time the Women’s Final Four is played in a football stadium since 2005, which was also in Indianapolis at the old RCA Dome.

The committee decided to maintain the current preliminary-round format through 2031, based on positive feedback from Division I members and record attendance figures in recent tournaments.

“We reviewed alternatives to the First Four, first- and second-round format and the regional format, and the data supports keeping our current model. This will continue to be a point of discussion for the committee as we look to serve tournament participants and fans in the best possible way,” said Amanda Braun, director of athletics at Milwaukee and chair of the committee.

The regional round format, which debuted in 2023 and sees the Sweet 16 teams head to two different sites, will also continue. In 2028, the preliminary regional sites are Portland, Oregon, and Washington, D.C.

The 2029 Final Four is already set for the Alamodome in San Antonio, with 2030 in Portland at the Moda Center and 2031 in Dallas at American Airlines Center.