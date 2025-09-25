Listen Live
Tony Katz + The Morning News

The Story Of Nancy And Slick Leonard Transcends Politics And Sports

Their story is a picture of two people who said, "We can make a difference!"

Published on September 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Story Of Nancy And Slick Leonard Transcends Politics And Sports. Their story is a picture of two people who said “We can make a difference”.

Tony Katz:  

Allow me a moment to discuss the passing of Nancy Leonard, whom I never met, and I wish I had the story of Nancy Leonard. Indiana is filled with absolutely incredible, surreal, almost insane stories. We built a football stadium without a football team. I say we, I wasn’t here, but it’s an incredible story. We build a football stadium that then gets the Irsay family to come to Indianapolis to take a look when they’re thinking of moving the Colts and they take one look at the place, they see the blue seats. This is how the story is told to me. Maybe it’s true, maybe it’s not. They see the blue seats, so they’re like, oh, that’s our color. It was meant to be. That’s insane, that’s crazy. Look at what this place did. The story of the Circle City Mall I argue is one of the great stories in America. We need to build up downtown. How do we build up downtown? You know what, we’ll build a mall. Boom, they built a mall. It’s an incredible story of how these businesses came together to create something for that that worked for everyone, that was better. The story of Nancy and Slick Leonard and by the way, a great write up of Nancy Leonard over at NBA.com. Here is a basketball team that wasn’t gonna make it. There was no money left. They didn’t know how they were gonna go on, and Nancy and Slick Leonard engage, go at it. And create this telethon:

“Hey, everybody, we need to keep our team here. We need to sell eight thousand season tickets to raise enough money to keep the franchise afloat.”


Listen to the “The Story Of Nancy And Slick Leonard Transcends Politics And Sports” discussion in full here:    

Listen to the Show in Full here:     

Watch the show here:   

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!  

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM   

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST    

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts    

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify    

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio    

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Indiana indianapolis Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Micah Beckwith
Local

Former Beckwith Senior Advisor Says Deepfake AI Topless Video Exists

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Georgetown Road Shooting
Local

Indy Police: Man Fired Into Crowd, Shot Victims as They Crawled Away

Sophie Igou
Local

Shelbyville Mother Charged with Neglect in Toddler’s Death

Local

Dump Truck Driver Dies in Crash at Danville Home

Micah Beckwith
Local

Lt. Gov. Beckwith Fights Back Against Former Staffer

USA - Politics - Bush Participates in Martin Luther King Jr Day of Service
18 Items
Entertainment

Secret (and Not-So-Secret) Talents of Presidents, Senators & Other Political Big Shots

Bright colorful autumn leaves texture background. Oak leaves close-up.
10 Items
Education

10 Fun Facts About Fall

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close