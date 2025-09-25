The Story Of Nancy And Slick Leonard Transcends Politics And Sports. Their story is a picture of two people who said “We can make a difference”.

Tony Katz:

Allow me a moment to discuss the passing of Nancy Leonard, whom I never met, and I wish I had the story of Nancy Leonard. Indiana is filled with absolutely incredible, surreal, almost insane stories. We built a football stadium without a football team. I say we, I wasn’t here, but it’s an incredible story. We build a football stadium that then gets the Irsay family to come to Indianapolis to take a look when they’re thinking of moving the Colts and they take one look at the place, they see the blue seats. This is how the story is told to me. Maybe it’s true, maybe it’s not. They see the blue seats, so they’re like, oh, that’s our color. It was meant to be. That’s insane, that’s crazy. Look at what this place did. The story of the Circle City Mall I argue is one of the great stories in America. We need to build up downtown. How do we build up downtown? You know what, we’ll build a mall. Boom, they built a mall. It’s an incredible story of how these businesses came together to create something for that that worked for everyone, that was better. The story of Nancy and Slick Leonard and by the way, a great write up of Nancy Leonard over at NBA.com. Here is a basketball team that wasn’t gonna make it. There was no money left. They didn’t know how they were gonna go on, and Nancy and Slick Leonard engage, go at it. And create this telethon:

“Hey, everybody, we need to keep our team here. We need to sell eight thousand season tickets to raise enough money to keep the franchise afloat.”



