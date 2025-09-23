Listen Live
Local

NWS: Storms Might Be Strong in Indiana on Wednesday

Published on September 23, 2025

Rain Possibilities for Wednesday
NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Storms might become strong or severe when they arrive in Indiana on Wednesday. That was the message on Tuesday from National Weather Service in Indianapolis forecaster Jason Puma.

Puma says a storm system is supposed to move in on Tuesday and linger into Wednesday.

“We can’t rule out a severe thunderstorm at this time, but an isolated strong storm that could bring about wind gusts at roughly 60 mph is most certainly possible,” said Puma.

He says there is about a 50% chance for rain on Thursday.

“On Friday, we have about a 20% chance for a lingering shower, but then we should have a dry weekend,” said Puma.

One thing they are paying attention to is the speed of the rain.

“If we get too much rain too quickly, that could lead to flooding. So we’re looking for a moderate or steady rain over the next few days and not a big deluge,” said Puma.

Puma says the central and southern portions of the state.

