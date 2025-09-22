Did Tyler Robinson Work Alone?? Did Charlie Kirk’s assassin have co-conspirators?

Ethan Hatcher:

In the week since the brutal assassination of Charlie Kirk, many Americans have gathered to peacefully memorialize the passing of a free speech icon, but many questions remain surrounding his death, including the important questions of who knew, what and when. It’s been revealed that shooter Tyler Robinson was in communication with fellow radicals using social media sites like Discord, and their potential involvement hasn’t been entirely ruled out. Also, what was the motivation of the curmudgeonly boomer and the crowd to claim responsibility in the immediate aftermath of the attack. These questions and others remain as yet unanswered. Here to challenge the deceptive narratives of the mainstream media, is a man cutting like a beacon of light through the darkness the ever-vigilant producer Carl, who joins us for another edition of Carl’s Conspiracy Corner.