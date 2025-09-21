Listen Live
Local

Weekend Violence Across Indianapolis: Two Killed, Several Injured

Published on September 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police lights and crime scene tape.
Source: (Photo by WISH-TV.)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating multiple shootings that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday evening before 6:30, officers responded to an incident at a McDonald’s on East 38th Street. That’s on the north side of Indianapolis. An employee told police a 34-year-old man had a gun and threatened to kill her. An argument followed, and then the man and officers exchanged gunfire. The man was not hit and was later taken into custody near 39th Street and Tacoma Avenue. No one was injured, but at least one vehicle not involved in the incident was struck by a bullet.

Later that night after 11:30, police were called to the Cross Creek Shopping Center on Georgetown Road. That’s on the northwest side of Indianapolis. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds, and they were taken to hospitals. A person of interest was detained in connection with the shooting.

Another shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Sunday left two people dead and five others injured. Police arrived at a parking lot on Shore Terrace after 2 a.m. and found seven people with gunshot wounds. Two men died at the scene. Three victims were taken to a hospital in critical condition, while two others went to a hospital and a fire department for assistance.

If you have any information about these shootings, IMPD urges you to give them a call.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Micah Beckwith
Local

Former Beckwith Senior Advisor Says Deepfake AI Topless Video Exists

Mourners In Indiana Gather For Vigil Honoring Charlie Kirk
Local

Charlie Kirk Remembered at Indiana University

Gov. Mike Braun
Local

Gov Braun: Data Centers Must Deliver Real Value to Indiana

Jim Banks at a congressional hearing
Local

Indiana Senator Jim Banks Targets Discord Over Violent Acts

Sophie Igou
Local

Shelbyville Mother Charged with Neglect in Toddler’s Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Kendall And Casey cover Image
Politics

Kendall And Casey

Google Data Center
Local

Data Center Disperse: More are Likely for Indiana

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close