IMPD Releases Footage of July Chase and Shooting with Murder Suspect

Source: IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has released bodycam footage of a July incident where a man led officers on a chase and opened fire on them after shooting and killing his wife earlier in the day.

Footage from responding officers’ body-worn cameras and squad car dashcams was put out on Friday.

On July 25, Walter McNary, 76, was shot and killed by officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department after a car chase ended on W. 32nd Street. IMPD said McNary had shot and killed his wife, 60-year-old Nola McNary, during a fight earlier that day.

IMPD officers first responded to a report of a person shot in the 4800 block of N. Ritter Avenue. They found Nola McNary suffering from multiple gunshot wounds sustained during a fight with her husband. She was transported to a local hospital where she later died.

Source: IMPD

Less than an hour later, officers spotted McNary driving a vehicle linked to the crime scene in the 3300 block of Boulevard Place. A chase ensued through several Indianapolis neighborhoods, including W. 30th Street, W. 29th Street, E. Riverside Drive, W. Congress Avenue, and Clifton Street.

During the chase, McNary fired multiple rounds at pursuing officers, hitting the windshields of at least two IMPD squad cars and causing significant damage. Officers returned fire at various points during the chase.

In an area of W. 32 Street, McNary abandoned his vehicle, hid in nearby trees, and pointed a rifle at an approaching officer. Multiple IMPD officers then opened fire on McNary.

SWAT teams had been deployed to assist IMPD officers. After using a flashbang device, McNary was taken into custody and also received medical aid from Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services. He was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

No other injuries were reported from the incident.

Source: IMPD / IMPD

Police recovered a rifle found next to McNary’s body and a handgun inside his vehicle.

The case is being investigated by IMPD’s Critical Incident Response Team, IMPD Internal Affairs, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Civilian-Majority Use of Force Review Board.