Indiana Man Arrested After Last Week’s Lockdown at Naval Academy

Indiana Man Arrested After Lockdown at Naval Academy
CHESTERTON, Ind.–An Indiana man is accused of making a social media threat to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis last week.
Jackson Fleming, 23, of Chesterton, Indiana, was charged with making a threat across state lines in that incident. A complaint charging Fleming with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate communication in violation was approved by a magistrate judge in the Northern District of Indiana on September 14, 2025.
The campus was placed on lockdown due to security concerns, during which a midshipman was shot in the shoulder but is expected to make a full recovery. The threat was later determined to be unfounded, and the lockdown was lifted.
This is a joint investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service with assistance from the Porter County Sheriff’s Office. The prosecution is being handled by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana in cooperation with the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.
