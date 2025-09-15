Democrat Blythe Potter to Run for Indiana Secretary of State

Source: Blythe Potter / Blythe Potter

Blythe Potter, a Democrat, is stepping into the political arena to challenge Republican Secretary of State Diego Morales.

With a background forged in military service, small business ownership, and community advocacy, Potter aims to bring a fresh perspective and a commitment to ethical governance to the office. Her campaign centers on modernizing election systems, restoring public trust, and ensuring fair access to voting for all Hoosiers.

A Foundation Built on Service and Entrepreneurship

Potter’s journey into public service is marked by a unique blend of experiences. She served eight years in the U.S. Army Reserves, including a deployment to Baghdad where she was part of a personal security detail for General George Casey. This experience, she states, instilled in her the skills of leadership under pressure, adaptability, and unwavering integrity.

After her military service, Potter returned to Indiana and earned an MBA. She then channeled her entrepreneurial spirit into building a successful small business, Bargersville Wellness. This firsthand experience as a small business owner has given her a deep understanding of the challenges Hoosier entrepreneurs face with outdated government processes and excessive red tape. She believes the Secretary of State’s office can be a more effective partner in supporting small businesses.

Potter is also a wife and mother, a role that fuels her commitment to her home state. As a lifelong Hoosier, she expresses a desire to create an Indiana where all young people feel their rights are protected, their voices are heard, and their votes count.

Key Areas of Focus for Potter’s Campaign

Potter’s platform addresses several critical areas she believes are being neglected or mishandled by the current administration:

Election Integrity and Accessibility:

Potter is a strong advocate for accessible voting. She criticizes current policies that she believes restrict access, such as changing election dates to coincide only with presidential years and reducing the number of polling locations, especially in rural areas. She points to the purging of voter registrations, including those of immigrants who are also citizens, as a tactic to suppress votes. Potter emphasizes the need for clear communication from the Secretary of State’s office about polling locations, ballot information, and poll worker opportunities, suggesting that current outreach is inadequate and her tax dollars should be used more effectively for voter education.

Ethical Governance and Transparency:

A significant part of Potter’s critique of the current Secretary of State’s office under Diego Morales focuses on insider deals, no-bid contracts, and ethical scandals. She vows to “clean up” the office, restore ethics, and ensure government serves all Hoosiers, not just the well-connected. She specifically calls out the use of taxpayer money for unrestricted travel and awarding of bonuses, and criticizes practices like hiring family members.

Modernizing State Systems:

Potter highlights the outdated nature of many state processes, particularly those affecting small businesses. She believes the Secretary of State’s office can and should do more to modernize systems, making it easier for entrepreneurs to navigate state requirements.

Combating Political Division:

Potter expresses concern about the current political discourse. She advocates for civil civic discourse and finding common ground on fundamental human rights, arguing that many Democratic values align with core tenets of compassion and care for the vulnerable. She believes making politics more competitive and accessible is key to improving Indiana’s consistently low voter turnout.

WIBC’S Johnette Cruz sat with Blythe for a full interview and can be found HERE. For more details on Blythe Potter and her campaign, visit: https://www.blythepotter.com/