Listen Live
Local

Democrat Blythe Potter to Run for Indiana Secretary of State

Published on September 15, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Blythe Potter
Source: Blythe Potter / Blythe Potter

Blythe Potter, a Democrat, is stepping into the political arena to challenge Republican Secretary of State Diego Morales.

With a background forged in military service, small business ownership, and community advocacy, Potter aims to bring a fresh perspective and a commitment to ethical governance to the office. Her campaign centers on modernizing election systems, restoring public trust, and ensuring fair access to voting for all Hoosiers.

A Foundation Built on Service and Entrepreneurship
Potter’s journey into public service is marked by a unique blend of experiences. She served eight years in the U.S. Army Reserves, including a deployment to Baghdad where she was part of a personal security detail for General George Casey. This experience, she states, instilled in her the skills of leadership under pressure, adaptability, and unwavering integrity.

After her military service, Potter returned to Indiana and earned an MBA. She then channeled her entrepreneurial spirit into building a successful small business, Bargersville Wellness. This firsthand experience as a small business owner has given her a deep understanding of the challenges Hoosier entrepreneurs face with outdated government processes and excessive red tape. She believes the Secretary of State’s office can be a more effective partner in supporting small businesses.

Potter is also a wife and mother, a role that fuels her commitment to her home state. As a lifelong Hoosier, she expresses a desire to create an Indiana where all young people feel their rights are protected, their voices are heard, and their votes count.

Key Areas of Focus for Potter’s Campaign
Potter’s platform addresses several critical areas she believes are being neglected or mishandled by the current administration:

Election Integrity and Accessibility:

Potter is a strong advocate for accessible voting. She criticizes current policies that she believes restrict access, such as changing election dates to coincide only with presidential years and reducing the number of polling locations, especially in rural areas. She points to the purging of voter registrations, including those of immigrants who are also citizens, as a tactic to suppress votes. Potter emphasizes the need for clear communication from the Secretary of State’s office about polling locations, ballot information, and poll worker opportunities, suggesting that current outreach is inadequate and her tax dollars should be used more effectively for voter education.

Ethical Governance and Transparency:

A significant part of Potter’s critique of the current Secretary of State’s office under Diego Morales focuses on insider deals, no-bid contracts, and ethical scandals. She vows to “clean up” the office, restore ethics, and ensure government serves all Hoosiers, not just the well-connected. She specifically calls out the use of taxpayer money for unrestricted travel and awarding of bonuses, and criticizes practices like hiring family members.

Modernizing State Systems:

Potter highlights the outdated nature of many state processes, particularly those affecting small businesses. She believes the Secretary of State’s office can and should do more to modernize systems, making it easier for entrepreneurs to navigate state requirements.

Combating Political Division:

Potter expresses concern about the current political discourse. She advocates for civil civic discourse and finding common ground on fundamental human rights, arguing that many Democratic values align with core tenets of compassion and care for the vulnerable. She believes making politics more competitive and accessible is key to improving Indiana’s consistently low voter turnout.

WIBC’S Johnette Cruz sat with Blythe for a full interview and can be found HERE. For more details on Blythe Potter and her campaign, visit: https://www.blythepotter.com/

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
FBI SEEKS HELP
Tony Katz Today

The Assassination Of Charlie Kirk Hits Home

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Utah Valley University
Local

Indiana DCS Confirms Staff Departure Over Social Media Post

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Local

Indiana Supreme Court Bans Howard County Judge

The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen on a law enforcement vehicle
Local

Indiana Investors Among Victims in $62.5M Fraud Case

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

FBI SEEKS HELP
National

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk Mourned After Killing
Tony Katz + The Morning News

No Buildings Burned To The ground, No Riots Took Place

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Reportedly Shot At Utah Valley University
Local

Turning Point USA Indiana Remembers Kirk

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close