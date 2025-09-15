2 People Displaced, 2 Firefighters Injured in East Indy Blaze

Source: IFD

INDIANAPOLIS – A double house fire from over the weekend displaced two people from their home and left two firefighters with injuries.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, fire crews responded to a house fire in the 600 block of N. Rural Street on Indy’s near east side just before midnight Saturday.

Fire crews found a vacant home fully engulfed in flames. The fire then spread to the house next door where two people were inside.

IFD says both injured firefighters were transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown. No other injuries were reported.

Indianapolis firefighters also quickly extinguished a building fire early Monday morning on the city’s south side.

A vacant two-story building on Shelby Street was taken over by a fire when crews arrived. They were able to get it under control in less than 20 minutes.

No injuries were reported from that blaze and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.