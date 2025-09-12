Listen Live

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting
Local

Three Suspects Involved in Theft at New Palestine High School

Published on September 12, 2025

Suspects at New Palestine High School
Source: New Palestine Police Department / New Palestine Police Department

NEW PALESTINE, Ind. — The New Palestine Police Department is looking into a theft that took place at New Palestine High School from Wednesday night at 10:00 to Thursday morning at 1:00.

Officers say three people were involved in this, stealing electronics and cash from the school.

New Palestine Police Department Public Information Officer Wade Whitaker said, “We spent some time reviewing camera and video footage… We learned that iPads from the school and some petty cash, valued around $400 to $500, were stolen from one of the offices.”

Police say one of the suspects appeared to have a gun. However, there are no threats to the community at this time. No injuries were reported either.

“This is being taken very seriously,” Whitaker said. “I would say it’s a very rare occurrence for something like that to happen out here, so it’s our top priority to ensure that this doesn’t happen again.”

Whitaker also reminded people about the importance of locking and securing their personal belongings. He explained that in many burglary cases, criminals are simply checking for unlocked cars or doors.

If you have any information about this, you can get the department a call at 317-861-4225.

