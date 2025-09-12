Listen Live

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting
Politics

Utah Man Arrested in Killing of Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk

Authorities have identified the suspect accused of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a speech at Utah Valley University.

Published on September 12, 2025

Political Activist Charlie Kirk Shot Dead At Utah Valley University
The man taken into custody in connection with the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on Wednesday has been identified as 22-year-old Tyler Robinson from Utah.

“We got him,” Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said Friday morning while briefing reporters. Cox explained that the arrest came after a relative of Robinson contacted a family friend, who then alerted authorities that Robinson had either confessed or strongly suggested he was responsible. The relative also noted that Robinson had become more political and had recently mentioned during a family dinner that Kirk was scheduled to speak at Utah Valley University.

According to Cox, Robinson is believed to have acted on his own.

Authorities reported uncovering significant evidence linking Robinson to the crime, including online activity, that pointed to his involvement in the shooting. Kirk had been addressing an audience of roughly 3,000 people when he was killed.

The search for the gunman quickly expanded and became complicated in the immediate aftermath. Two individuals were detained on Wednesday but were subsequently released.

By the second day of the investigation, officials said they had received thousands of tips but emphasized the need for additional assistance from the public. The FBI had announced a reward of up to $100,000 for information that would lead to identifying and capturing the suspect.

On Thursday, Kirk’s remains were flown back to Arizona, where he lived with his family, aboard Air Force Two. Both President Trump and Vice President JD Vance have confirmed their plans to attend Kirk’s funeral, which is expected to take place next weekend.

