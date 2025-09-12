Listen Live

Former IU Employee Charged for Downloading Child Porn

Former IU Employee Charged with Having Over 1 Million Child Porn Files

39-year-old Houston man Pablo Martinez-Contreras faces 15 counts of possession of child pornography.

Published on September 12, 2025

Pablo Martinez-Contreras
Pablo Martinez-Contreras

INDIANAPOLIS — A former professor at Indiana University School of Medicine has been charged after allegedly downloading over one million files of child sexual abuse material.

Court documents show that Pablo Martinez-Contreras, 39, of Houston, was arrested on Aug. 20 at the Atlanta airport and extradited back to Indiana. He faces 15 counts of possession of child pornography in Marion County.

Detectives began receiving cybertips in December 2024 about hundreds of child porn files linked to a Google account and being accessed through multiple IP addresses. After investigating further, more than 1.3 million media uploads were reportedly made from the account that identified Martinez-Contreras as the holder, including several hundred thousand files containing child erotica and/or child pornography.

An arrest warrant was then issued for Martinez-Contreras on April 3.

“Crimes that exploit children are among the most reprehensible offenses our detectives investigate,” IMPD Chief Chris Bailey said in a press release. “The work of our ICAC detectives, in collaboration with our federal partners, helps identify, arrest, and bring to justice those who harm or exploit our most vulnerable.”

Indiana University confirmed that Martinez-Contreras is no longer employed at the university. According to his LinkedIn profile, he worked as a research professor specializing in biomedical research and cell biology. He was most recently working as a professor of neuroscience at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

Martinez-Contreras’ bond has been set at $60,000. His trial is scheduled to start on Nov. 12.

