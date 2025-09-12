Listen Live

Tyler Robinson, 22, Identified as Suspect in Charlie Kirk Shooting
Indiana Supreme Court Bans Howard County Judge

Published on September 12, 2025

Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer.
Source: Photo: (gorodenkoff/getty images)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN — The Indiana Supreme Court has permanently banned Howard County Judge Matthew J. Elkin from judicial service, a rare disciplinary action that followed a finding of judicial misconduct.

The decision, handed down in a unanimous opinion penned by Chief Justice Loretta Rush, marks the first time an Indiana judge has been dismissed in this manner since 2014.

The investigation into Judge Elkin, initiated by the Indiana Commission on Judicial Qualifications, uncovered a pattern of behavior that was deemed unfit for the judiciary. According to the court’s opinion, Elkin engaged in a number of serious ethical breaches. These included failure to disqualify, inappropriate remarks and favoritism.

The most significant consequence of Elkin’s misconduct was its impact on the Howard County Problem Solving Court Programs. These specialized courts, which include drug and re-entry courts, are designed to offer a collaborative, non-adversarial path for nonviolent offenders with underlying issues like substance abuse.

The decision to ban Judge Elkin is the first of its kind in Indiana since Marion Superior Court Judge Kimberly Brown was dismissed for 47 counts of judicial misconduct, including neglect and retaliation, in 2014.

The ruling underscores the Indiana Supreme Court’s authority and commitment to holding judicial officers to a high standard of conduct.

