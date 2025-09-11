Listen Live
FBI Seeks Help Identifying Person In Kirk Case

Published on September 11, 2025

FBI SEEKS HELP
Source: @FBI / @FBI

OREM, UT — The FBI has released photos of a person of interest in the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk, who was killed on Wednesday during a campus event at Utah Valley University.

The man pictured is thin, wearing jeans, a black long-sleeve shirt with an American flag, sunglasses, and a hat.

Investigators say they’ve recovered a high-powered bolt-action rifle and collected prints at the scene.

Two individuals were briefly detained and later released. The single shot was fired around 12:20 p.m., about 20 minutes into Kirk’s speech.

