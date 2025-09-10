Listen Live

Charlie Kirk Has Been Fatally Shot at Utah Event
Indy Man Convicted After Stomping and Punching His Son

Published on September 10, 2025

Jeffrey Redd
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man, Jeffrey Redd, has been convicted of seriously injuring his 6-year-old son, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.

In May 2023, an officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to an Indianapolis Public School on West 25th Street. The child told his teacher and the school nurse that his arm hurt and was difficult to move, saying his father had beaten him with a belt, stomped on him, and punched him in the face. Redd also did not feed his son the day prior. Officers took pictures that showed red marks on the boy’s back, shoulders, and neck.

The boy was taken to a hospital where medical staff found he had a broken collarbone, a bruise under his left eye, and healing scars.

“The defendant, a father, is meant to protect his children from harm, was instead the one inflicting it on his young son,” Marion Prosecutor Ryan Mears said on Wednesday. “We are grateful to this young child for his bravery and willingness to tell his story and for his teacher, who believed him, and whose quick reporting ensured the abuse would stop. This conviction is a reminder to the community that any kind of violence toward our children will not be tolerated.”

Redd faces charges, including:

  • Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury to a Person Less Than 14 Years Old (Level 3 Felony)
  • Domestic Battery (Level 5 Felony)
  • Battery Resulting Bodily Injury (Level 5 Felony)

A sentencing hearing has been set for Redd on October 10th at 9 a.m.

