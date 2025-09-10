Musk Tops Forbes Richest List Again as Wealth Gap Widens

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

For the fourth consecutive year, Elon Musk holds the title of the wealthiest individual in the United States, according to Forbes. The South African–born entrepreneur and political figure once again tops the magazine’s annual ranking.

The new Forbes 400 list, published on Sept. 9, underscores a clear reality: America’s wealthiest continue to grow richer. Collectively, the 400 richest people in the country are now valued at an unprecedented $6.6 trillion—over $1 trillion more than their combined net worth last year.

Musk, best known as the CEO of Tesla and formerly head of the Department of Government Efficiency, set a new milestone by surpassing the $400 billion mark in personal wealth, becoming the first to achieve this benchmark. Earlier this year, he also claimed the top spot on Forbes’ global billionaires ranking.

Trailing Musk by more than $150 billion is Larry Ellison, co-founder of the software giant Oracle, who takes second place on the list.

Here is the top 50 wealthiest people in the US:

Rank Name Net Worth Age Source State 1 Elon Musk $428 billion 54 Tesla, SpaceX Texas 2 Larry Ellison $276 billion 81 Oracle California 3 Mark Zuckerberg $253 billion 41 Facebook California 4 Jeff Bezos $241 billion 61 Amazon Florida 5 Larry Page $179 billion 52 Google California 6 Sergey Brin $166 billion 52 Google California 7 Steve Ballmer $153 billion 69 Microsoft Washington 8 Jensen Huang $151 billion 62 Semiconductors California 9 Warren Buffett $150 billion 95 Berkshire Hathaway Nebraska 10 Michael Dell $129 billion 60 Dell Technologies Texas 11 Rob Walton & family $118 billion 80 Walmart Arkansas 12 Jim Walton & family $115 billion 77 Walmart Arkansas 13 Michael Bloomberg $109 billion 83 Bloomberg LP New York 14 Bill Gates $107 billion 69 Microsoft Washington 15 Alice Walton $106 billion 75 Walmart Texas 16 Julia Koch & family $81.2 billion 63 Koch, Inc. New York 17 Charles Koch & family $73.8 billion 89 Koch, Inc. Kansas 18 Thomas Peterffy $73.3 billion 80 Discount brokerage Florida 19 Jeff Yass $65.7 billion 67 Trading, investments Pennsylvania 20 Stephen Schwarzman $51.9 billion 78 Investments New York 21 Ken Griffin $50.4 billion 56 Hedge funds Florida 22 Jacqueline Mars $42.2 billion 85 Candy, pet food Virginia 22 John Mars $42.2 billion 89 Candy, pet food Wyoming 24 Lukas Walton $39.8 billion 38 Walmart Illinois 25 Miriam Adelson & family $37.9 billion 79 Casinos Nevada 26 Phil Knight & family $35.7 billion 87 Nike Oregon 27 Abigail Johnson $35 billion 63 Fidelity Massachusetts 28 MacKenzie Scott $33.9 billion 55 Amazon Washington 29 Marilyn Simons & family $32.5 billion 74 Hedge funds New York 30 Thomas Frist, Jr. & family $32.4 billion 87 Hospitals Tennessee 31 Len Blavatnik $31 billion 68 Music, chemicals 32 Elaine Marshall & family $30.9 billion 83 Koch Inc. Texas 33 Melinda French Gates $29 billion 61 Microsoft, investments Washington 34 Henry Samueli $27.7 billion 70 Semiconductors California 35 Lyndal Stephens Greth & family $27.4 billion 50 Oil & gas Texas 36 Eric Schmidt $26.8 billion 70 Google California 37 Daniel Gilbert $26.7 billion 63 Rocket Mortgage Michigan 38 Rupert Murdoch & family $24.1 billion 94 Newspapers, TV network New York 39 Robert Pera $24 billion 47 Wireless networking California 40 Peter Thiel $23.9 billion 57 Facebook, investments California 41 David Tepper $23.7 billion 67 Hedge funds Florida 42 Ernest Garcia, II. $23.1 billion 68 Used cars Arizona 43 Steve Cohen $23 billion 69 Hedge funds Connecticut 44 Diane Hendricks $22.3 billion 78 Building supplies Wisconsin 45 Rick Cohen & family $22.1 billion 73 Warehouse automation New Hampshire 46 Todd Graves $22 billion 53 Fast food Louisiana 47 Stanley Kroenke $21.3 billion 78 Sports, real estate Texas 48 John Menard, Jr. $20 billion 85 Home improvement stores Wisconsin 49 Christy Walton $19.7 billion 76 Walmart Wyoming 50 Jerry Jones & family $19.6 billion 82 Dallas Cowboys Texas

To see the full list, go to https://www.forbes.com/forbes-400/.