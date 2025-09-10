Listen Live
Lifestyle

Musk Tops Forbes Richest List Again as Wealth Gap Widens

Elon Musk has once again claimed the crown as America’s wealthiest individual, securing the top spot on Forbes’ annual ranking for the fourth straight year.

Published on September 10, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Trump White House
Source: The Washington Post / Getty

For the fourth consecutive year, Elon Musk holds the title of the wealthiest individual in the United States, according to Forbes. The South African–born entrepreneur and political figure once again tops the magazine’s annual ranking.

The new Forbes 400 list, published on Sept. 9, underscores a clear reality: America’s wealthiest continue to grow richer. Collectively, the 400 richest people in the country are now valued at an unprecedented $6.6 trillion—over $1 trillion more than their combined net worth last year.

Musk, best known as the CEO of Tesla and formerly head of the Department of Government Efficiency, set a new milestone by surpassing the $400 billion mark in personal wealth, becoming the first to achieve this benchmark. Earlier this year, he also claimed the top spot on Forbes’ global billionaires ranking.

Trailing Musk by more than $150 billion is Larry Ellison, co-founder of the software giant Oracle, who takes second place on the list.

Here is the top 50 wealthiest people in the US:

RankNameNet WorthAgeSourceState
1Elon Musk$428 billion54Tesla, SpaceXTexas
2Larry Ellison$276 billion81OracleCalifornia
3Mark Zuckerberg$253 billion41FacebookCalifornia
4Jeff Bezos$241 billion61AmazonFlorida
5Larry Page$179 billion52GoogleCalifornia
6Sergey Brin$166 billion52GoogleCalifornia
7Steve Ballmer$153 billion69MicrosoftWashington
8Jensen Huang$151 billion62SemiconductorsCalifornia
9Warren Buffett$150 billion95Berkshire HathawayNebraska
10Michael Dell$129 billion60Dell TechnologiesTexas
11Rob Walton & family$118 billion80WalmartArkansas
12Jim Walton & family$115 billion77WalmartArkansas
13Michael Bloomberg$109 billion83Bloomberg LPNew York
14Bill Gates$107 billion69MicrosoftWashington
15Alice Walton$106 billion75WalmartTexas
16Julia Koch & family$81.2 billion63Koch, Inc.New York
17Charles Koch & family$73.8 billion89Koch, Inc.Kansas
18Thomas Peterffy$73.3 billion80Discount brokerageFlorida
19Jeff Yass$65.7 billion67Trading, investmentsPennsylvania
20Stephen Schwarzman$51.9 billion78InvestmentsNew York
21Ken Griffin$50.4 billion56Hedge fundsFlorida
22Jacqueline Mars$42.2 billion85Candy, pet foodVirginia
22John Mars$42.2 billion89Candy, pet foodWyoming
24Lukas Walton$39.8 billion38WalmartIllinois
25Miriam Adelson & family$37.9 billion79CasinosNevada
26Phil Knight & family$35.7 billion87NikeOregon
27Abigail Johnson$35 billion63FidelityMassachusetts
28MacKenzie Scott$33.9 billion55AmazonWashington
29Marilyn Simons & family$32.5 billion74Hedge fundsNew York
30Thomas Frist, Jr. & family$32.4 billion87HospitalsTennessee
31Len Blavatnik$31 billion68Music, chemicals
32Elaine Marshall & family$30.9 billion83Koch Inc.Texas
33Melinda French Gates$29 billion61Microsoft, investmentsWashington
34Henry Samueli$27.7 billion70SemiconductorsCalifornia
35Lyndal Stephens Greth & family$27.4 billion50Oil & gasTexas
36Eric Schmidt$26.8 billion70GoogleCalifornia
37Daniel Gilbert$26.7 billion63Rocket MortgageMichigan
38Rupert Murdoch & family$24.1 billion94Newspapers, TV networkNew York
39Robert Pera$24 billion47Wireless networkingCalifornia
40Peter Thiel$23.9 billion57Facebook, investmentsCalifornia
41David Tepper$23.7 billion67Hedge fundsFlorida
42Ernest Garcia, II.$23.1 billion68Used carsArizona
43Steve Cohen$23 billion69Hedge fundsConnecticut
44Diane Hendricks$22.3 billion78Building suppliesWisconsin
45Rick Cohen & family$22.1 billion73Warehouse automationNew Hampshire
46Todd Graves$22 billion53Fast foodLouisiana
47Stanley Kroenke$21.3 billion78Sports, real estateTexas
48John Menard, Jr.$20 billion85Home improvement storesWisconsin
49Christy Walton$19.7 billion76WalmartWyoming
50Jerry Jones & family$19.6 billion82Dallas CowboysTexas

To see the full list, go to https://www.forbes.com/forbes-400/.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
State Police
Local

Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local

Teenage Boy Shot in Northeast Indy, Police Say

Diego Morales Micah Beckwith
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Micah Beckwith’s Political Career Is Over

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Close-Up Of Toy Hanging On Window
Tony Katz + The Morning News

Hamilton County Indiana Democrat Josh Lowry Is A Liar And A Fraud

In this photo illustration, the Powerball (Power Ball) logo...
Local

Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $1.7 Billion

Police lights at the scene of a shooting
Local

Man Killed After Vehicle Crashes into Indianapolis Home

Tadijah Davis
Local

Arrest Made in Indy Double Murder Case

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close