Musk Tops Forbes Richest List Again as Wealth Gap Widens
For the fourth consecutive year, Elon Musk holds the title of the wealthiest individual in the United States, according to Forbes. The South African–born entrepreneur and political figure once again tops the magazine’s annual ranking.
The new Forbes 400 list, published on Sept. 9, underscores a clear reality: America’s wealthiest continue to grow richer. Collectively, the 400 richest people in the country are now valued at an unprecedented $6.6 trillion—over $1 trillion more than their combined net worth last year.
Musk, best known as the CEO of Tesla and formerly head of the Department of Government Efficiency, set a new milestone by surpassing the $400 billion mark in personal wealth, becoming the first to achieve this benchmark. Earlier this year, he also claimed the top spot on Forbes’ global billionaires ranking.
Trailing Musk by more than $150 billion is Larry Ellison, co-founder of the software giant Oracle, who takes second place on the list.
Here is the top 50 wealthiest people in the US:
|Rank
|Name
|Net Worth
|Age
|Source
|State
|1
|Elon Musk
|$428 billion
|54
|Tesla, SpaceX
|Texas
|2
|Larry Ellison
|$276 billion
|81
|Oracle
|California
|3
|Mark Zuckerberg
|$253 billion
|41
|California
|4
|Jeff Bezos
|$241 billion
|61
|Amazon
|Florida
|5
|Larry Page
|$179 billion
|52
|California
|6
|Sergey Brin
|$166 billion
|52
|California
|7
|Steve Ballmer
|$153 billion
|69
|Microsoft
|Washington
|8
|Jensen Huang
|$151 billion
|62
|Semiconductors
|California
|9
|Warren Buffett
|$150 billion
|95
|Berkshire Hathaway
|Nebraska
|10
|Michael Dell
|$129 billion
|60
|Dell Technologies
|Texas
|11
|Rob Walton & family
|$118 billion
|80
|Walmart
|Arkansas
|12
|Jim Walton & family
|$115 billion
|77
|Walmart
|Arkansas
|13
|Michael Bloomberg
|$109 billion
|83
|Bloomberg LP
|New York
|14
|Bill Gates
|$107 billion
|69
|Microsoft
|Washington
|15
|Alice Walton
|$106 billion
|75
|Walmart
|Texas
|16
|Julia Koch & family
|$81.2 billion
|63
|Koch, Inc.
|New York
|17
|Charles Koch & family
|$73.8 billion
|89
|Koch, Inc.
|Kansas
|18
|Thomas Peterffy
|$73.3 billion
|80
|Discount brokerage
|Florida
|19
|Jeff Yass
|$65.7 billion
|67
|Trading, investments
|Pennsylvania
|20
|Stephen Schwarzman
|$51.9 billion
|78
|Investments
|New York
|21
|Ken Griffin
|$50.4 billion
|56
|Hedge funds
|Florida
|22
|Jacqueline Mars
|$42.2 billion
|85
|Candy, pet food
|Virginia
|22
|John Mars
|$42.2 billion
|89
|Candy, pet food
|Wyoming
|24
|Lukas Walton
|$39.8 billion
|38
|Walmart
|Illinois
|25
|Miriam Adelson & family
|$37.9 billion
|79
|Casinos
|Nevada
|26
|Phil Knight & family
|$35.7 billion
|87
|Nike
|Oregon
|27
|Abigail Johnson
|$35 billion
|63
|Fidelity
|Massachusetts
|28
|MacKenzie Scott
|$33.9 billion
|55
|Amazon
|Washington
|29
|Marilyn Simons & family
|$32.5 billion
|74
|Hedge funds
|New York
|30
|Thomas Frist, Jr. & family
|$32.4 billion
|87
|Hospitals
|Tennessee
|31
|Len Blavatnik
|$31 billion
|68
|Music, chemicals
|32
|Elaine Marshall & family
|$30.9 billion
|83
|Koch Inc.
|Texas
|33
|Melinda French Gates
|$29 billion
|61
|Microsoft, investments
|Washington
|34
|Henry Samueli
|$27.7 billion
|70
|Semiconductors
|California
|35
|Lyndal Stephens Greth & family
|$27.4 billion
|50
|Oil & gas
|Texas
|36
|Eric Schmidt
|$26.8 billion
|70
|California
|37
|Daniel Gilbert
|$26.7 billion
|63
|Rocket Mortgage
|Michigan
|38
|Rupert Murdoch & family
|$24.1 billion
|94
|Newspapers, TV network
|New York
|39
|Robert Pera
|$24 billion
|47
|Wireless networking
|California
|40
|Peter Thiel
|$23.9 billion
|57
|Facebook, investments
|California
|41
|David Tepper
|$23.7 billion
|67
|Hedge funds
|Florida
|42
|Ernest Garcia, II.
|$23.1 billion
|68
|Used cars
|Arizona
|43
|Steve Cohen
|$23 billion
|69
|Hedge funds
|Connecticut
|44
|Diane Hendricks
|$22.3 billion
|78
|Building supplies
|Wisconsin
|45
|Rick Cohen & family
|$22.1 billion
|73
|Warehouse automation
|New Hampshire
|46
|Todd Graves
|$22 billion
|53
|Fast food
|Louisiana
|47
|Stanley Kroenke
|$21.3 billion
|78
|Sports, real estate
|Texas
|48
|John Menard, Jr.
|$20 billion
|85
|Home improvement stores
|Wisconsin
|49
|Christy Walton
|$19.7 billion
|76
|Walmart
|Wyoming
|50
|Jerry Jones & family
|$19.6 billion
|82
|Dallas Cowboys
|Texas
To see the full list, go to https://www.forbes.com/forbes-400/.
