Hoosiers Weigh In on What They’d Do in a Public Attack

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was fatally stabbed last month on a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina. Police say DeCarlos Brown, attacked the woman without warning. Surveillance video shows her sitting quietly before the incident. No one on the train intervened.

The video has been widely shared online and is prompting conversations in Indianapolis about public safety and how people respond in moments of crisis.

“I mean, instinctively, I would try to get the knife,” said one Indianapolis resident, who asked not to be named. “I’ve done things pretty instinctively in the past — you see someone in trouble, and your body just reacts. But if you see a weapon, especially a knife, you think twice.”

Another resident shared a similar view.

“I know people who’d jump in to help, and then they get hurt too,” one man said. “Personally, I’d do whatever I could to make sure she got out of there. You don’t just sit there. You’ve got to do something — at least call for help, draw attention. But just grabbing your stuff and pretending it’s not happening? That’s not right.”

On Wednesday, President Trump commented on the case, calling for the death penalty for the suspect. His statement was posted on Truth Social.