Conspiracy Corner With Carl

Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana

The left-wing intelligentsia has laid the responsibility of rampant criminality within their cities on right wing states, while their own prosecutors release violent felons onto the streets

Published on September 8, 2025

Ethan Hatcher:

As Democrat cities plummet ever further into tumult and chaos, now, contented Democrat governors like the dim-witted JB. Pritzker bristling at the impending aid of federal law enforcement from the Trump administration to tame their hellish cityscapes. In a desperate attempt to shift blame mal left-wing intelligentsia has laid the responsibility of rampant criminality within their cities on right wing states, while their own prosecutors release violent felons onto the streets and limit the ability of all abiding citizens to exercise their own right to self-defense. Shining a beacon of light through the darkness of Marxist hypocrisy is the ever-vigilant champion of decency producer Carl who joins us for another edition of Carl’s Conspiracy Corner.

Listen to the “Illinois Democrats Blame Indiana” discussion in full here:

Listen to Saturday Night on the Circle in full here:

Watch Saturday Night on the Circle in Full here:

