IPS Students Take Part in National Walkout, Express Concerns about Gun Violence

WIBC’s Ryan Hedrick

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis Public School students took part in a Students Demand Action National Walkout on Friday to protest recent gun violence that’s happened in the United States.

The biggest driving factor behind this walkout is the shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis on August 27, 2025 where two children were killed and 21 other people were injured.

Students from Shortridge, Herron and North Central High Schools all took part in the walkout. They left their respective schools before noon and went to the Statehouse. They had prior permission from their parents to participate in the walkout. The students and other gun control advocates could be heard chanting “Kids over guns!” and “Enough is enough!”

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“We’re here to protest the fact that there isn’t a full out federal and state ban on assault rifles. Gun violence is such a big thing for children to be afraid of in going to school,” said one student.

That student also went on to say it wasn’t just the recent shooting in Minneapolis that stands out.

“The fact that so many of them have happened and they’ve been increasing is bothersome. Over the years other countries have placed bans on these weapons. America hasn’t and violence just keeps increasing in America,” the student continued.

One student said she wouldn’t mind seeing a total ban on every gun.

“I ideally think so. I don’t see any good that comes from guns,” she said.

Another female high school student said she wouldn’t go as far as a total ban.

“There are some advantages to have guns, but I do think we need to regulate it a bit more,” she said.

Democratic State Senator Andrea Hunley was also at the Statehouse with the students. She said she is proud of them for making their voices heard.

“We know that anytime there is a gun death, it has ripple effects across the entire community. We don’t have to accept the way things are. We could ban assault style weapons. We could do that,” said Hunley.

The students were taken back to their schools before the day concluded.