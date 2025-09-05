Crash on I-65 Sends Indiana Trooper to Indy Hospital

Source: X / @ISPIndianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Trooper is back home recovering after her patrol car was hit on I-65 Wednesday night while she was helping with a broken-down vehicle.

Trooper Haley Howard was sitting in her car with the emergency lights on when another driver, believed to be impaired, crashed into her at highway speed. She was treated at the hospital and later released.

“She positioned her car in the lane with lights flashing to shield the people outside of their vehicle,” said Sgt. John Perrine. “Then suddenly, a driver came along with no signs of braking and struck her car.”

The crash happened in a dark stretch of the interstate where a car had stopped with no safe shoulder to pull over. One trooper was already helping the people inside that vehicle when Howard pulled up to provide extra protection.

Perrine said everyone involved, including the people from the disabled car, walked away from the crash. “This could have ended very differently,” he said. “We are thankful she is home and recovering.”

As for the driver, Perrine said they were arrested on suspicion of impaired driving. “This is another example of why we stress slow down and move over,” he said. “Troopers face this risk every day. Most of the time nothing happens, but when it does, it can be life-threatening.”