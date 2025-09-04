Source: EyeEm Mobile GmbH / Getty

Hamilton County Indiana Democrat Josh Lowry Is A Liar And A Fraud. The Indiana Democrat outed himself as a liar. He did everybody a favor by showing everyone exactly who he is.

Tony Katz:

I want your kids to hear this in a way to deal with things and handle things when people lie about you, which is what happened to me last night from a guy by the name of Josh Lowry. Josh Lowry is the Hamilton County Democrats, right, so you would think that this is an important guy, and he believes what he believes, and I believe what I believe. I’m a conservative, he’s a Democrat. So, you can argue a liberal and we would disagree about politics, right, and it’s fine, It’s okay to have disagreement. And I don’t know if anybody’s ever told anybody it’s okay to have disagreement, it’s okay to have disagreement, and there are things that I believe that they don’t believe. And there are times where they think I’m rough, and that’s okay by me. But I’m talking about policies. I don’t make up their positions. I share what it is that they are saying, and I discuss why I think something is wrong or incorrect, etc. Josh Lowry, who heads up the Hamilton County Democrats again, kids, right, this is like socially an important position, one would think, he writes:

What did Marjorie Taylor Green do. She’s a congresswoman from Georgia; She’s on the political right. She’s a little nutty to me. This is the one who talked about Jews having space lasers. Yeah, she’s a little nutty. When I say a little nutty, a lot nutty. But she’s coming out in favor of the women who were abused by this terrible guy by the name of Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly took his own life. And there are these files, all this information, and she wants it released. And President Trump is saying it’s a hoax, and she wants it released, and she’s on the side of these women. So, there are a lot of people who want this information released. I’m one of those people, and on this show for well over a year, I’ve been discussing releasing the Epstein files. I have said clearly on this show, and your parents have heard me. I don’t care whose name is on the list. If you abuse children, sexually abused children, it’s awful, you have to go to jail. I don’t care who you are. I don’t care what your last name is. I don’t care how much money you have. I said so just yesterday in a conversation on my other show, Tony Katz Today with Ed Morrissey of hotair.com.

So, I’m on the record I want the files released. Josh Lowry, who runs the Hamilton County Democrats, he said, I never agree with Marjorie Taylor Green, but she’s doing the right thing here. Compare that to the Epstein Trump cover up that Fox News Victoria Sparks, the Congress won for the fifth district, and the Indiana GOP are taking part in, while Tony Katz gives them cover. So, Josh Lowry is a liar. He didn’t have to lie about my position. He could disagree with me about a whole host of things, but he decided to go after my character.

