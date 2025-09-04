Bloomington Doctor Discusses Resources for Suicide Prevention

Neelrong28

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The suicide rate in Indiana has increased by 36% over the past 20 years, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t resources to combat the problem.

Dr. Charles Brooks, the CEO of Bloomington Meadows, says evidence-based treatments are available.

“The standard treatments of talk therapy and medication combinations are what we use when we need to extend beyond family support and social support,” said Brooks.

He says they have a saying at Bloomington Meadows called “Be the 1 to”. Meadows explains the thought behind that saying.

“We say be the one to save a life. Be committed to be a voice for suicide prevention and be willing to talk to people and take that time,” said Brooks.

He also urged the importance of utilizing other resources. People needing help can contact:

· 988, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, that provides 24/7 confidential support. Text, chat or call today. Trained crisis counselors are ready to serve.

· The Veterans Crisis Line for Military Veterans, call 988, press 1.

· Trevor Lifeline, the only national 24/7 lifeline for LGBTQ youth, at 1-866-488-7386.

September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.