Sixth-Grade Student Brings Gun to School in Evansville

School officials at Delaware Elementary School in Evansville said a sixth-grade student brought a gun to school and tried to sell it.

Published on September 4, 2025

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — A sixth-grade student at Delaware Elementary School in Evansville reportedly brought a gun to school with the intent of selling it.

Another student notified someone about the firearm. Staff members then found the unloaded gun in the student’s backpack.

Law enforcement officers took possession of the gun and no threats were made at the school.

The student faces a mandatory one-year expulsion under state law. It’s unclear what kind of gun the student brought to school.

