Would You Pay This Much For 30 Year Old Whiskey?

How much would you pay for whiskey?

WhistlePig is dropping their 30 year old single malt and we want to know if it’s worth the price. The Vermont-based distillery is releasing only 600 bottles of the oldest whiskey to date for $4,999.99.

The BigShǝBàng is “aged longer than any other North American Single Malt.” The whiskey spent 30 years in American oak before a secondary aging in Vin Santo barrels.

The single malt is supposed to have layers roasted nuts, dried fruit, an apparently the kind of oak that could double as a mahogany-paneled power move.

