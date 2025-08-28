Listen Live
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment

A male student at UIndy was found dead inside an apartment at University Lofts Wednesday evening, according to a statement from the university.

Published on August 28, 2025

University of Indianapolis sign
University of Indianapolis (Source: WISH-TV)

INDIANAPOLIS — The University of Indianapolis announced on Wednesday that one of their students has died.

In a release sent out by University President Tanuja Singh, she said a student died at University Lofts Wednesday evening. The identity of the student has not been released at this time.

The University of Indianapolis Police Department was called at around 8:30 p.m. to an apartment. They said they found a “college-aged male deceased in not-natural circumstances.”

There is currently no active threat to the campus. UIPD and IMPD are now investigating.

President Singh said the university is working closely with authorities in their investigation and is supporting the family.

“We know this news is deeply upsetting and affects many members of our community,” said President Singh. “Counseling and support services are available if anyone needs them.”

