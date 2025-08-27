Grassroots Leader Pushes for Transitional Shelter in Indy

Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — When Julissa Molina looks at a homeless encampment, she doesn’t just see tents. She sees a broken system.

“To clean up the mess, they’re supposed to know their steps,” she said. “In order for people to transition back into society, there has to be a plan. And right now, there isn’t one that works.”

Molina runs Redeem City Safe Place, a grassroots group she built with prayer, determination and her own sacrifices. Twice a month, she leads volunteers in a pop-up outreach called “Give Back to NAP” where they pass out food, hygiene kits and encouragement. The rest of the time, she works the phones, attends meetings and builds partnerships with recovery centers and nonprofits.

Still, the need grows faster than the help.

Homeless camps continue to pop up under overpasses and in vacant lots across Indianapolis. The Fountain Square site is one example. “That’s just one of many encampments in the city,” Molina said. “And they seem to keep growing.”

She worries that the city’s approach is short-term. “They keep throwing money at what they think is the solution,” she said. “But what they get wrong is this: you can’t just toss someone back into housing and act like they’re supposed to sustain.”

Molina imagines something different. She wants to create a transitional shelter with private rooms, structured programming and on-site support. Residents would commit to six to nine months of case management, counseling and skill building before moving into permanent housing.

Her dream location is a large warehouse just south of downtown. She believes its location is perfect — close to services and in the heart of the city.

“It could hold a lot of people,” she said. “It could clean up the streets, yes, but more importantly, it could give people a real shot at starting over.”

Molina has mapped out the partners, programs and strategy. Now she is looking for support to make it real.

“I believe my vision would have a higher success rate,” she said. “Less homelessness. More stability. More lives changed.”

People who want to help or learn more can visit redeemcitysafeplace.com or call 317-641-3462..