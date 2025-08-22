Listen Live
Local

Zionsville Police Department Installs 24/7 Narcan Access

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Nalox Box
Source: Zionsville Police Department / Zionsville Police Department

ZIONSVILLE, IN – The Zionsville Police Department has installed a new NaloxBox at its headquarters, providing the public with 24/7 access to the opioid overdose reversal medication, Naloxone, also known as Narcan.

The initiative, a collaboration with Inwell and Overdose Lifeline, ensures that the life-saving nasal spray is available at no cost. Naloxone works by rapidly reversing the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring normal breathing in an emergency situation.

“If supplying free Naloxone saves one person in Zionsville, it is worth it,” said Mayor John Stehr. “It’s a highly effective treatment for opioid overdose and provides immediate help when it’s needed most, no matter the circumstances.”

The police department’s public breezeway was chosen as a central and secure location for the box. While the medication is highly effective, officials remind anyone who administers it to call 911 immediately for follow-up medical attention, as its effects are temporary.

The new NaloxBox is now part of the statewide network of Naloxone distribution sites, which can be found online at OverdoseLifeline.org.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close