Here’s What Americans Think Is The Perfect Salary
A recent survey by Talker Research reveals that the “ideal” annual salary for Americans is around $74,000.
The study, conducted with 2,000 U.S. adults for SurePayroll by Paychex, found that while many consider this amount sufficient for contentment, nearly 20% feel they would need a six-figure income to fully enjoy their lifestyle.
Meanwhile, half of respondents said their current earnings fall short of their needs, and roughly a quarter expressed dissatisfaction with their pay.
Kendall and Casey discuss the topic:
- Taxpayers First: Library Spending Scaled Down
- $19 Million Given to Indiana School Resource Officers; Only $13,000 for Bullying Prevention Programs
- Winter in Indiana: Cold and Dry Conditions Expected
- Fatal Crash in Wayne County Claims One Life, Injures Two
- NWS: Rain Supposed to Arrive In Indiana Wednesday
-
University of Indianapolis Student Found Dead in Apartment
-
Don't Let Gavin Newsom Steamroll Indiana And The Rest Of The Nation
-
Indy Teacher, Composer Arrested on Child Exploitation Charges
-
Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide
-
Musician Charged in Child Pornography Case
-
Cracker Barrel Gets A Make Over & People Are NOT OKAY
-
15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World
-
UIndy Professor Dies Days After Carmel Police Chase Crash