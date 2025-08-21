Here’s What Americans Think Is The Perfect Salary

Source: Milan Markovic / Getty

A recent survey by Talker Research reveals that the “ideal” annual salary for Americans is around $74,000.

The study, conducted with 2,000 U.S. adults for SurePayroll by Paychex, found that while many consider this amount sufficient for contentment, nearly 20% feel they would need a six-figure income to fully enjoy their lifestyle.

Meanwhile, half of respondents said their current earnings fall short of their needs, and roughly a quarter expressed dissatisfaction with their pay.

Kendall and Casey discuss the topic: