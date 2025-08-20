Bill Maher Weighs In On Trump-Putin Rumors After Alaska Summit

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

HBO “Real Time” host Bill Maher discussed the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska on Friday with his panel, describing the claim that Donald Trump is aligned with Vladimir Putin as a “zombie lie.”

Panelist Walter Kirk remarked that Putin appeared more like Trump’s caddy than an equal partner, rejecting the notion that Trump is a Russian operative. Maher also emphasized that Trump harbors a deep hatred for war.

“I’ll tell you this, one thing about him that I know, I’m not going to tell you how I know, but a lot of people have seen the same thing,” Maher revealed. He really does hate war. He really does not like it when people die in war. So if you’re the kind of person who says, you know, you can find some good in anybody, this would be the good in Donald Trump.”

“Again, let’s not have the zombie lie that he’s still backing Putin, because, first of all, he bombed Iran,” Maher said again. “That was a Putin ally. He didn’t get out of NATO. He mended fences with NATO. And he put sanctions back on Russia.”

“You’re really coming around, Bill,” Kirn said.

“I’m not coming around,” Maher responded. “There’s no coming around. There’s just what’s true. This is true shit. Right. I don’t come around. I’m not on anybody’s team. I’m on what’s right, what’s true, what happened. This is what happened. He just doesn’t like war.”

Kendall and Casey discuss Maher’s comments: