Source: Photo: lisafx/Getty images

Gregg Doyel Is A Child, An Embarrassing Child. Gregg Doyel is just not good at this. He doesn’t have the mind, he doesn’t have the capability, capacity, nor the decency.

Tony Katz:

So, Gregg Doyel is a child, don’t have any hesitation in having this discussion. He’s bad for the IndyStar and he’s bad for Indianapolis. I would argue that he’s bad at what he does, but I don’t have a way of comparing his work because I am blocked by not only the paywall at the IndyStar, but I am also blocked because Gregg Doyel, sportswriter as the IndyStar, has blocked me on Twitter because he’s not a good guy. He likes to talk about other people being terrible and other people, being mean spirited. This is a guy who wants threatened to punch me in the face. I have the friends who will vouch for it. We got invited to a concert at Gainbridge. It was a suite that tickets were free. What a deal. I’m there with my friends. He showed up. He then calls somebody outside. He’s so mad that I’m in the room, and the line was., as it’s told to me, “well he better stay away from me, or I’ll punch him in the face.” That is the guy who thinks that David Portnoy at Barstool is being spirited. That’s Gregg Doyel. Gregg Doyel is the guy who talks about other people being mean spirited when he says to Caitlin Clark, hey, you should you should really like me. Oh, don’t forget to like me. Oh you’re gonna regret it if you don’t like me. Okay, he didn’t say regret, but he did say, well, “give me that heart emoji.” He showed her that heart emoji thing:

It was creepy, and because of it, he doesn’t get to cover the Indiana fever who just lost Sophie Cunningham for the year and it stinks to high heaven. Gregg Doyel has time and again shown himself to be a political animal, driven by his emotions and his left-wing rage, and not driven by, I would argue, an emphasis on sports. Now, maybe he’s written columns that you would agree with, maybe he’s written columns that you thought were interesting. But in every single moment his name comes up, it isn’t for the work he does. It’s for the extra curriculars he engages in. And the IndyStar should not think that’s a value. You can get better. You deserve better.

I feel the same way about CNN, MSNOW whatever they call themselves is a lost cause. In a post or an article, he wrote at The IndyStar, Gregg Doyel is going after IndyCar for partnering with Barstool Sports.

Dave Portnoy, the owner, the creator of Barstool, is going to be in the two-seater for the final race of the season in Nashville, and Gregg Doyel is apoplectic. He can’t believe that this is happening. And he states, Dave Portnoy has built the career on means spirit in this misogyny, and when he’s in a really playful mood, on mean spirited misogyny. And this is a IndyCar with its TV rankings in the tank, is giving a marquee spot in the final race, trying to build a fan base that could use a boost from the female demographic.

Brilliant, Gregg. I’m going to now possibly shock the senses here. First, Dave Portnoy brings an audience, and you, Gregg Doyel, brings sadness.

Listen to the “Gregg Doyel Is A Child, An Embarrassing Child” discussion in full here:

Listen to the Show in Full here:

Watch the show in Full here:

Don’t miss a minute of Tony Katz and the Morning News. Bookmark & Subscribe!

Tony Katz + The Morning News Archives – WIBC 93.1 FM

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE PODCAST

Tony Katz + The Morning News on Apple Podcasts

Tony Katz + The Morning News | Podcast on Spotify

Tony Katz and the Morning News on IHeartRadio