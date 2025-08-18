Listen Live
Pop Culture

Singer Sean Kingston Sentenced To 3.5 Years For Wire Fraud

Published on August 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TLC And Shaggy Perform At Concord Pavilion
Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Rapper and Singer Sean Kingston was sentenced on Friday to three and a half years in federal prison for orchestrating a scheme in which he used his celebrity status to obtain luxury goods worth $1 million without paying for them.

In March, a jury convicted Kingston and his mother, Janice Eleanor Turner, of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and multiple counts of wire fraud. Turner received a five-year prison term last month.

During his sentencing hearing in South Florida, Kingston apologized to U.S. District Judge David Leibowitz, saying he had learned from his mistakes. His lawyer asked that Kingston be allowed to surrender at a later date due to health concerns, but the judge denied the request and ordered him into custody immediately. Dressed in a black suit and white shirt, Kingston removed his jacket before being handcuffed and escorted from the courtroom.

Prosecutor Marc Anton described the 34-year-old artist as someone who was addicted to the lifestyle that comes with fame even though he could no longer afford to maintain it. “He clearly doesn’t like to pay and relies on his celebrity status to defraud his victims,” Anton told the court. He added that Kingston had a long-standing pattern of intimidating sellers into handing over high-end merchandise and then refusing to settle his debts.

“He is a thief and a conman, plain and simple,” Anton said.

Kingston, who was born in Florida and raised in Jamaica, shot to fame at age 17 with the 2007 hit “Beautiful Girls,” which laid his lyrics over Ben E. King’s 1961 song “Stand By Me.” His other hits include 2007’s “Take You There” and 2009’s “Fire Burning.”

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close