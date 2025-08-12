Caitlin Clark Sidelined for Wings Game

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever are 18-14 after beating the Chicago Sky 92-70 on Saturday.

They practiced at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday as they prepare to take on the Dallas Wings Tuesday evening at 7:30.

Head coach Stephanie White said on Monday that point guard Caitlin Clark is progressing from a right groin injury and began full-court running last week. However, Clark has been ruled out for Tuesday’s matchup, and White is not sure when she will return.

The Fever signed point guard Odyssey Sims to a hardship contract Sunday. She is a 2019 All-Star and averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 assists, and 2.5 rebounds during her 11-year career.