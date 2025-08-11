Listen Live
Local

Indy Begins Clearing Fountain Square Homeless Camp

She says homeless people frequently rummage through her trash and use the bathroom near her home

Published on August 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Homeless Encampment
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

INDIANAPOLIS — The city is clearing a homeless camp near Fountain Square after months of homeowner complaints about vandalism and property damage as the camp grew to more than 30 tents along the highway.

Chelsea, a homeowner on Buchanan Street, told WIBC, “I have nobody left on my street. I’ve had plenty of run-ins with them. They’ve pushed many neighbors out. I’m one of the few who stayed. I’ve filed police reports.”

She says homeless people frequently rummage through her trash and use the bathroom near her home, keeping her and her two young daughters from enjoying their front yard.

Curtis, who’s lived in Fountain Square for several years, has watched the camp grow and says much of the trouble is tied to drug use.

“It doesn’t matter what their past is — they’ve been warned, and it’s time to go,” Curtis said. “Their anger comes from drug use and mental health struggles.”

City leaders say they plan to help some homeless individuals relocate, but several campers tell WIBC Radio/Network Indiana they haven’t received the support they need. Recently, the city announced plans to build affordable housing north and northwest of downtown.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close