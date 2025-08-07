Whistleblower Accuses Indiana Doctor of Negligence in Patient Deaths

Source: WIBC / WIBC

SPENCER, IN— A seasoned healthcare professional, Coby Simpson, has come forward with accusations against a medical director at an Indiana rehabilitation facility, claiming the doctor’s actions contributed to multiple patient deaths.

Simpson, a nurse with extensive certifications including polysomnography technologist, certified registered central service tech, and a CIC in infection control and prevention, claims he was fired in retaliation for exposing his concerns.

Coby Simpson’s Alarming Observations at Owen Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center

Coby Simpson began working at Owen Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Spencer, Indiana, in April 2025, contracted through Absolute Best Staffing. He quickly became familiar with the facility, noting the positive environment with patients and staff, but soon encountered alarming practices involving the medical director, Dr. Diane Wells, MD, of IU Primary Care. Dr. Wells has served the Spencer community as a physician since 1976, graduating from Indiana University School of Medicine and completing her residency at Indiana University Medical Center.

She is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and teaches postgraduate and continuing education courses.

Simpson claims that Dr. Wells is responsible for the deaths of at least five patients under his care. He recounts two specific incidents in detail:

Patient 1: A Premature Death

Simpson’s first encounter with Dr. Wells involved a critically ill patient with widespread cancer, admitted for a diagnostic study. The patient, initially communicative and stable on oxygen, was prescribed a high dose of morphine ( 0.5 ML every half hour). Simpson observed the patient struggling with secretions and difficulty breathing. Following nursing protocol (SBAR – Situation, Background, Assessment, Recommendation), he called Dr. Wells at 3:40 AM to request atropine to dry secretions and an increased morphine dose, believing it would provide comfort.

According to Simpson, Dr. Wells was immediately irate, chastising him for calling so early and demanding he “get to the point” without providing patient vitals or assessment details. Despite her initial refusal to engage in a full clinical discussion, Dr. Wells eventually came to the facility. Simpson states she spent only about a minute in the patient’s room, an insufficient time for a proper assessment. Dr. Wells then provided the exact prescriptions Simpson had initially requested. Minutes later, the patient’s family announced the patient had passed away at 4:07 AM. Simpson expressed profound distress, feeling the patient endured unnecessary suffering due to the delay.

Patient 2: Discontinued Antibiotics and Negligence

Approximately 30 days after the first incident, Simpson describes a second patient, one he was particularly close with, who had a history of chronic illness but was stable at the time of the incident. The patient, originally admitted for rehabilitation, had been discharged from the hospital on multiple antibiotics, which Simpson believed were essential. However, Dr. Wells discontinued those medications. In the days that followed, Simpson observed signs of CO2 retention, including hallucinations and fluctuating mental status, and communicated those concerns to Dr. Wells, who ordered oxygen to be reduced from 2L to 1L per minute.

The day of the incident, Simpson had stabilized the patient at 89% oxygen saturation on 2L via nasal cannula, and called Dr. Wells to report the patient’s current condition and relay questions from the family. However, Dr. Wells became agitated during the call, saying, “I can’t tell if you’re talking to me or the family — I’ll just come in to assess him,” and hung up before Simpson could give a full report. When she arrived, Simpson says he attempted to give a basic SBAR report — the standard nurse-to-doctor communication structure — but was brushed off.

Upon entering the room, Dr. Wells immediately removed the patient’s pulse oximeter, blood pressure cuff, and nasal cannula, stating the equipment was “in the way” and “too loud.” Simpson says the family had specifically requested that the monitor stay in the room, as it gave them peace of mind. At the time the doctor entered, the patient’s oxygen saturation was still at 87%. According to Simpson, the doctor did not assess the patient prior to removing the equipment, nor did she obtain consent from the family to remove the oxygen support.

Simpson, stunned, whispered under his breath, “What the f*** are you doing, Wells?” but says he froze. After removing the equipment, Dr. Wells engaged in a four-minute conversation with the family, then briefly listened to the patient’s lungs and heart before declaring him deceased. Simpson states that Dr. Wells never documented the time of death, and when he attempted to second it himself, she physically grabbed his hand and said, “No, stay there!” At which point, Simpson documented the time of death Dr. Wells declared the patient deceased. He adds that the patient’s spouse was not present at the time, and he believes the patient would have lived longer, and at the very least, long enough for a final goodbye if oxygen support had remained in place.

Dr. Wells then attempted to pray with the family, a gesture Simpson describes as inappropriate given the circumstances.

Dr. Diane Wells: Public Perception

Dr. Wells’s official biography highlights her expertise in geriatric care, her commitment to compassionate and comprehensive healthcare, and her long tenure in Spencer. She is noted for her dedication, even beyond normal clinical hours, and involvement in mission work. However, online reviews for Dr. Wells present a mixed picture:

Positive Feedback: Patients praise her thoroughness, willingness to spend time, and direct communication. She’s described as “sharp,” attentive, and genuinely caring.

Negative Feedback: Criticisms include reports of perceived rudeness, coldness, and communication difficulties. Some patients voiced serious concerns, such as incorrect prescriptions and feeling dismissed. One review specifically mentioned harsh interactions with terminally ill patients. There are also complaints about limited appointment availability due to restricted office hours and frequent absences for mission trips. Some patients expressed a belief that she prioritizes payment capacity and exhibits a “God complex” due to her ministerial background. Furthermore, there is an unconfirmed report that IU Bloomington banned Dr. Wells from practicing at that facility.

Coby Simpson’s Fight for Accountability

After his whistleblowing and subsequent termination, Coby Simpson reports facing severe retaliation. He claims to have received seven death threats and experienced an incident where a person intentionally tried to drive him off the road. He filed a police report with the Owen County Sheriff Department regarding these threats and harassment.

In his pursuit of justice and accountability, Simpson has filed reports with multiple departments:

Indiana Department of Health

Department of Labor

Indiana Attorney General’s Office (which has an open case for investigation)

Indiana Department of Insurance

Owen County Sheriff’s Department

Spencer Police Department

Simpson is seeking both criminal and civil charges related to the deaths and his subsequent treatment. He is actively working with law enforcement, including the Spencer Police Department, to gather necessary information and testimonies from past patients and staff who have had interaction with Well. Within the last two weeks, three more individuals have messaged him regarding Dr. Wells, and he has received one additional testimony.

This is a developing story and the ongoing investigations by multiple state agencies and law enforcement will be critical in determining the full scope of these claims.

Listen to the full audio interview HERE.

WIBC did reach out to Owen Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center for comment and are awaiting a response. We will continue to follow up with the story if there is a response sent to our team.