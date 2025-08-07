What’s the Fourth “Major” U.S. City?

Source: Dee Liu / Getty

A debate is heating up online: What are the top four “major” cities in the U.S.?

Everyone seems to agree on the first three — New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago. But the fourth? That’s where things get messy.

Some say it’s Dallas. Others argue for Houston, Atlanta, Miami, or San Francisco.

If you go by city population, Houston has the edge with 2.3 million people. Dallas sits at around 1.3 million. But when you consider metro areas, the numbers flip. The Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metro has over 8.3 million people — more than Houston’s 7.7 million. Experts say DFW could even pass Chicago in total metro population by 2030.

Source: timnewman / Getty

Still, other cities deserve mention:

Atlanta – Known for its civil rights history, global brands, and the busiest airport in the U.S.

San Francisco – Small in land size but a giant in tech and culture, thanks to Silicon Valley.

Miami – A hub for Latin American culture, global tourism, and vibrant nightlife.

Las Vegas – Not huge in population, but a player in entertainment and conventions.

Philadelphia – One of America’s oldest cities, packed with historical landmarks and strong cultural roots.

Washington, D.C. – The nation’s capital with worldwide political influence and iconic museums.

New Orleans – Smaller in size and population, but massive in culture, music, food, and history. It’s the birthplace of jazz and home to Mardi Gras.

Boston – A historical powerhouse with top universities and a huge impact on American culture and education.

Phoenix – One of the fastest-growing cities, with a booming metro area and massive land size.

Seattle – A tech-driven city with global companies, natural beauty, and a rich music history.

So, who gets that No. 4 spot? Depends on what matters most — size, culture, or legacy.