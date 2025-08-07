Listen Live
Travel

What’s the Fourth “Major” U.S. City?

Published on August 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chicago Downtown Vivid Aerial View Near Chicago River With Park
Source: Dee Liu / Getty

A debate is heating up online: What are the top four “major” cities in the U.S.?

Everyone seems to agree on the first three — New York City, Los Angeles, and Chicago. But the fourth? That’s where things get messy.

Some say it’s Dallas. Others argue for Houston, Atlanta, Miami, or San Francisco.

If you go by city population, Houston has the edge with 2.3 million people. Dallas sits at around 1.3 million. But when you consider metro areas, the numbers flip. The Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) metro has over 8.3 million people — more than Houston’s 7.7 million. Experts say DFW could even pass Chicago in total metro population by 2030.

Downtown San Francisco California City Skyscraper Buildings with copy space
Source: timnewman / Getty

Still, other cities deserve mention:

Atlanta – Known for its civil rights history, global brands, and the busiest airport in the U.S.

San Francisco – Small in land size but a giant in tech and culture, thanks to Silicon Valley.

Miami – A hub for Latin American culture, global tourism, and vibrant nightlife.

Las Vegas – Not huge in population, but a player in entertainment and conventions.

Philadelphia – One of America’s oldest cities, packed with historical landmarks and strong cultural roots.

Washington, D.C. – The nation’s capital with worldwide political influence and iconic museums.

New Orleans – Smaller in size and population, but massive in culture, music, food, and history. It’s the birthplace of jazz and home to Mardi Gras.

Boston – A historical powerhouse with top universities and a huge impact on American culture and education.

Phoenix – One of the fastest-growing cities, with a booming metro area and massive land size.

Seattle – A tech-driven city with global companies, natural beauty, and a rich music history.

So, who gets that No. 4 spot? Depends on what matters most — size, culture, or legacy.

SEE ALSO

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Trending
Blurred police lights.
Local

Tipton County Arrest Tied to Chicago Homicide

Reed Trattner's Vehicle
Local News

Complaint Filed Against Greenfield Medic

Jim Irsay Colts Owner
News

Report Reveals Jim Irsay’s Secret Overdoses Before Death

Photo From Karoline Leavitt Instagram with her at Lake Tahoe
15 Items
Politics

15 Photos Of White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt, In The Real World

Crime Scene
Local

Arrest Made in Recent Monon Trail Assaults

Food & Drink

Food Network Names Best Pizza Joint in Indiana

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local

Report: Late Colts Owner Hid Struggle with Relapse in Final Years

A photo of Todd Young speaking at an event in Indiana
Local

Indiana Senator Todd Young: “The Chinese Are Trying to Steal the Waterway”

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close