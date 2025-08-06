Prosecutor Looking Into Fake Topless Video of Indiana Lawmaker’s Wife

Indiana Capital Chronicle

MARION COUNTY, Ind.–An Indiana lawmaker confirmed the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating an alleged fake topless video of his wife performing during a charity event.

“At the end of the day, I just want whoever is responsible, whether if it’s true or not true, or somebody just made it up, I want … their heads to roll,” said Rep. Craig Haggard, R-Mooresville.

“I mean, I don’t fight every battle,” he continued. “I don’t scream at everything, but at the end of the day, I’m a husband first, and my wife is my priority.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the WIBC 93.1 FM Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

National reporter Tom LoBianco, writing for 24sightNews, has reported that two members of Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith’s staff viewed the video in the office in April. The Indiana Capital Chronicle has not been able to confirm the existence of the video.

Beckwith addressed the issue in a town hall in Terre Haute on Monday, saying he reviewed employee communications over the last few days and could not find evidence of it.

Haggard said this is a “serious, horrible allegation” and he doesn’t think leaders are taking the issue seriously enough.

“It needs to be an independent investigation. You need to open your doors and say we’re not guilty. Come look at it so that you can prove them wrong if this is the case,” Haggard said.

Gov. Mike Braun addressed the issue with reporters Tuesday afternoon, saying “each state office is … going to have to do its own accountability. If it were in my office, there would be quick getting to the bottom of it, and full accountability.”

“You never know what you’re going to hear over the weekend. That was a different one,” he added.

Haggard isn’t a fan of Braun’s approach on the topic.

“I didn’t like the response from governor’s office saying, ‘Not our problem,’ because I think that’s a cop-out and sort of disgusting,” Haggard said.

“It is your problem. I get it that I don’t believe the two offices are fond of each other. But it’s still your administration,” he continued. “And so, guess what? It’s a horrible, crappy thing. You’re in charge. You need to deal with it. And to me, a proper response would have been, ‘These are horrible, serious allegations. We don’t condone any behavior like this, either way, and we will do everything we can do to get to the bottom of it, period.’”

State lawmakers last year made creating or distributing nonconsensual pornographic deepfakes a misdemeanor offense. Federal law also criminalizes the activity, often called revenge porn.

Braun said he is hoping this case doesn’t cross that boundary.

Haggard said “true or untrue,” his wife has been dragged into this and is embarrassed and doesn’t want to come to the statehouse anymore.

He said he has not seen the video and told investigators, “Guys, I’m in the dark like you are. I found out about this while driving back from Florida, and I’ve been on the phone ever since.”