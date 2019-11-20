Buttigieg Gets Slammed on Twitter for ‘Insensitive’ Holocaust Memorial Photo

(Mario Tama/Getty Images)

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg just stepped in it again. The 2020 Presidential hopeful came under fire after a 2017 Instagram post of him at a Holocaust memorial in Berlin, with the caption “This guy,” resurfaced Sunday on Twitter.

Mayor Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten Buttigieg, posted the photo of his spouse at what appeared to be the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe, in Germany’s capital.

Users on Twitter called the photo and caption “tone-deaf,” “inappropriate, “tasteless” and “disrespectful.”

“Honestly, I think it’s more the, uh, caption than the picture itself,” one Twitter user wrote. “Something about implying how dreamy your husband is with a Holocaust memorial as the backdrop comes off as a bit tone-deaf, so it’s actually a decent microcosm of the Buttigieg campaign.”

Insensitivity to Jews aside, Buttigieg continues to gain momentum with Democrat voters hoping to take back the White House in 2020, surging to a 10-point lead in New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation presidential primary, according to a new Saint Anselm College poll released Tuesday. The Chicks on the Right and Producer Rob discuss Mayor Pete’s renewed popularity with Democrat voters – except the black ones, of course – in today’s edition of Speed Round.